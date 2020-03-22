Hina Khan to Rashami Desai & Avneet Kaur: Best & Worst dressed TV celebs of the week

From gorgeous desi ensembles to chic dresses, here are all the best and worst dressed celebrities of the week. Check it out

Just like our Bollywood divas, television actresses are making the most of their fashionable wardrobe. From chic party ensembles to stunning desi looks, they are always making sure to look their best. This week has been rather dull when it comes to fashion as most of the world has locked themselves up in order to stay away from the Coronavirus pandemic. While this is the case, a few TV actresses did manage to step out earlier in the week and here we have a list of all their stunning looks. Check it out

Avneet Kaur

Looks like Avneet is making the most of her time home by playing dress-up. The diva took to Instagram to share a series of pictures dressed in a chic bodycon dress. The orange wonder featured an overlapping detail along the front while the off-shoulder silhouette added the extra bit of oomph. She opted to keep it simple with a no-makeup look while a matching bold lip completed her look.

Surbhi Jyoti

Next on the list is Surbhi Jyoti who went all out and glammed up in a gorgeous gown. The strapless wonder showed enough skin while the embellishments throughout her gown stole the show. She styled the ivory number with side-parted curls and glittery eyeshadow. We loved the way she styled her ensemble.

Moving on, we have Hina Khan who made a chic statement in a t-shirt dress. The striped casual attire perfectly hugs her body while the yellow hue made her stand out. She styled it with a pair of black sliders while she let her natural glow do the talking and kept her makeup to a minimum.

Rashami Desai is next on our list who made an indo-western statement in a gorgeous maxi dress. The printed maxi was styled with long statement earrings and matching juttis that added a pop of colour. Sleek centre-parted low bun and a pair of sunglasses elevated the look while also beating the summer heat in style.

Nia Sharma

Lastly, we have Nia Sharma who made a desi statement in a sheer embellished saree. She styled the white drape around a powder blue blouse. Matching jhumkas and bangles served as perfect accessories while a full face of makeup elevated her look.

Who according to you the best-dressed diva of the week? Let us know in the comments section below.

