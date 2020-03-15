Hina Khan to Rashami Desai & Nia Sharma: Best and Worst dressed TV celebrities of the week

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/best_dressed_tv_celebs_15th_march.jpg?itok=_qcWkQa8

From desi looks to chic casuals, here are all the best looks of TV celebrities. Check it out

Television has been a big part of our lives and there’s no denying that! TV celebrities are now turning into influencers with their great social media following and millions of fans. While this is the case, they have become no less than our Bollywood celebrities who constantly post pictures of their #OOTDs and glamorous looks. So here are all the best-dressed celebrities of the week gone by.

Surbhi Chandana

First on the list is Surbhi Chandana who made the most of her desi look with a long coral kurta with silver embellishments all over. She styled it up with with a pair of flared palazzo pants. Messy curls and glamourous makeup made for a stunning look. She completed her desi look with a mesh mirror-work dupatta that was loosely draped over her shoulder.

Shivangi Joshi

Next on the list is Shivangi Joshi who stepped out in a desi pink kurta set. The bright pink set featured embroidery around the neck and hem while a matching dupatta was draped around the neck. She switched things up as she paired the ethnic look with a pair of sneakers.

Rashami Desai let her glamorous foot forward as she decked up in a skimpy black wrap dress. She styled the mini dress with a strappy bralette that peeked through the plunging-V neckline. Messy half-top knot and neutral glam completed her look.

Nia Sharma

Moving on, we have Nia Sharma who showed the right way to wear a white saree with a contrasting blouse. The diva who chose for a lacy drape styled it with a teal blouse. Adding to the colour quotient, she used the same shade of teal on her eyes to make it pop.

Hina managed to make a stunning statement this week as she stepped out in a concept saree. The actress who wore a dhoti draped a pleated saree around it while a mesh peplum top with a strappy bustier made for a stunning ensemble. Statement silver jewellery and flawless make up made for a gorgeous indo-western look.

Who was your best-dressed TV diva this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

