Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan to Ayushmann Khurrana: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

Bringing some enviable heat on your screen on a Sunday is something we love. Just trying to give you some fashion fix for the week ahead with Bollywood boys who know truly the nattiest game out there. From street to the airport, here's your guide to investing in outfits that are nothing short of winter-friendly. Here’s a peek into the week that passed by with jackets on.

Always the first to rule the fashion charts, Ayushmann Khurrana’s style is fun, experimental, and absolutely cool. For the movie promotions of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, scheduled for debut in December, he was styled by Isha Bhansali in a white crew-neck basic tee which was wrapped up with Almost Gods’ printed shirt. It was all teamed with G-star Raw’s cargo, Jimmy Choo’s maroon-hued combat boots, and sunnies.

All you football fans, Kartik Aaryan’s vote goes to Danish Dynamite. He made this obvious this month on his 31st birthday dressed in a white t-shirt that came with typography in red and he paired this with blue jeans and a beige suede-jacket that featured ribbed cuffs. Suede boots and black sunglasses doubled up the chills in us. Looks like the best pick for the season.

Aayush Sharma’s style is often chock-full of colours. But, last week we saw him break the pattern with a coordinated outfit and no separates this time. He wore a jacket set that had stripes in a vertical pattern and finished off his OOTN with black snake-skin textured boots. He agrees with the season’s code of wearing boots.

Let’s just talk about a jackpot you need to hit to keep you ultra-warm. Hrithik Roshan opted for a green tee, grey ribbed hoodie sweatshirt jacket which was partially zipped up and put together with black trousers. His baseball cap says it all that he and his style is absolutely better than gold. The 47-year-old actor sealed off his look with a slip-on.

Two things that come extremely easy to Shahid Kapoor are acing both acting and styling. Spotted at the airport, he went all purple in a co-ord sweatsuit that bore a hoodie and clubbed the same with black shoes. The addition of a black element can make any look work, so let this be the hue that you trust easily.

Father-son-style goals! Ahan Shetty and his father Sunil Shetty were two spotted in a shoot location dressed extremely dapper. The Mulki-born star chose a white tee and brick-hued cargo which was locked with a black belt and white sneakers. The Tadap actor opted for the cream pants, checkered printed blue and white shirt which were topped off with a blue jacket that had white stitch work. He had his sunglasses and sneakers on the same as daddy cool.

Whose style is the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Pre Shave Oil: The nourishing hero to wipe out razor burns and dry skin