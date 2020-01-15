Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan: ALL the celebrity looks from yesterday you shouldn't miss out on

The who's who of the industry stepped out in some of the most fashionable looks yesterday. Check them out!

When it comes to looking good, everybody can take a cue from our Bollywood celebrities. They are always impeccably dressed no matter where they are heading. With not a strand of hair out of place, Bollywood divas ace every look from their airport to gym looks. And almost nobody can match up to them when they are all decked up for events and red carpets!

Check out all the celebrities who stepped out yesterday in their on and off-duty looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

Last evening, Kapoor picked out an outfit by Patinya, which featured two neutral shades. The right side of her wrap dress was sleeveless and in a light lilac shade and was wrapped beneath a much lighter pastel purple with a full sleeve. Neutral pointy-toe pumps and studded earrings that matched her outfit well. A sunshine yellow belt cinched her waist and held the outfit together.

Sara Ali Khan

The preppy actress picked out a fun look as she stepped out in the city. An off-shoulder ruffle full-sleeve crop top paired with light wash denim shorts with funky patches on them. She completed her look with blue stiletto heels. Her hair was styled into loose beachy waves and makeup was kept simple, completing her look.



To promote her film Panga the actress picked stepped out in two looks. Her first one was a maroon number by Eka by Rina Singh. It featured maroon and brown vertical stripes and matching cigarette pants. She completed this look with a simple matching dupatta, her hair styled in a poker-straight manner and deep lips.

For her next look, Kangana picked out a bright sunshine yellow churidaar set that she wore with a floral shrug and a black band that cinched her waist. She accessorised with a statement silver oxidized neckpiece and black pumps. Her hair for this look too was styled in a poker-straight manner.

Maliaka Arora

The fit actress kept it simple in distressed denims and a simple black tank-top. A crisp white shirt and a statement Gucci belt completed her look. Simple white sneakers that matched her shirt, made for a comfortable look.



Shraddha's look included a black brocade crop top with black velvet tie straps. She teamed her top with a pair of high waist black flared black pants. She styled her look with center-parted hairdo, filled-in brows, light smokey eyes and soft pink lips. We absolutely love the look!

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @Pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More