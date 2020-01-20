Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez to Scarlett Johansson: Best & worst dressed actresses at the SAG Awards 2020

The who's who of the Hollywood industry made their way to the prestigious awards show that took place in LA. Check it out!

With award season upon us, the next award show, the SAG Awaeds 2020, took place last evening with the who's who of the Hollywood industry making an appearance on the red carpet. Everybody from Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, the cast of Big Little Lies, Margot Robbie, Millie Bobby Brown and more looked ravishing on the red carpet. Check them out!

Scarlett Johansson

In a teal gown by Armani, the Marriage Story actress's outfit featured a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with drop-diamond earrings and completed it with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun and coral-scarlet bold lips.

Jennifer Lopez

The singer and actress chose for a statement bow but, this time around did it right in a Georges Hobeika. The strapless wonder perfectly fit her body and showed off her gorgeous curves while a large statement bow at back transcended into a short train. She styled the look with a simple hairdo where her mane was pulled back in a low bun with a few strands of hair framing her face. Her glam was also on point as she let her glowing skin shine while accompanying it with soft smokey eyes, making her one of the best dressed at the event.

Jennifer Aniston

Jen made us relive the ‘90s in a gorgeous white satin gown from the archives of Dior. The dress perfectly hugged her figure while showing off her curves. Jen further styled the look by keeping her blond locks open as they gracefully brushed her shoulders. She then accessorised the look with long chandelier earrings.

Sophie Turner

Turner's outfit by Louis Vuitton was a hot pink strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline that gave off Barbie vibes. It also bore a corset-inspired bodice with a belt that cinched her waist and opened up into a figure-hugging silk material that showed off her curves. Her dress also had a thigh-high slit that showed off Turner's toned legs. She styled this with metallic silver strappy stilettos that matched the buckle of her belt while her blonde locks were styled into easy waves.

Nicole Kidman

All decked up in a sparkly Michael Kors number, the Big Little Lies actress donned the outfit that featured ruffles with a high-low hem. Her accessories included rhinestone stilettos while her blonde locks were styled into cascading curls.

Reese Witherspoon

In a sparkly, one-shoulder number by Celine, Reese looked like a vision. The diamond-encrusted number came with a thigh-high slit and her hair was parted in the side, into a sleek bob.

Jennifer Garner

We were all hearts for Garner's red dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The noodle-strap number was ruched at the top and opened up from waist-down, flattering her figure. The red gown was a refreshing blast of colour for the red carpet last evening and we love how simple she styled it with clustered diamond earrings and her hair styled into messy waves!

Laura Dern

In an emerald green Stella McCartney outfit, the actress kept it simple in a structured gown that featured a plunging neckline. It was attached to the bottom half with a thin chain. Her hair was styled into loose curls that further enhanced her look.

Margot Robbie

The actress picked out a plaid Chanel dress which featured a halter-neck and layers of ruffles. With a small black bow that cinched her waist, we thought the dress was pretty but not appropriate for the red carpet of the awards show. She accessorised her look with chunky beaded neckpieces while her hair was pulled up into a messy bun.

Who according to you was the best-dressed at the awards show? Comment below and let us know.

