Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana to Ahan Shetty: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

We're sailing through the tides of the pandemic that's been up to no good. But, they say the show must have go on. Of course, with the protocols in mind and put to play. Fashion is the name of the game that we're not ready to leave behind again because we've been there once and hated every bit of it. If you too want to walk through the great sartorial route and if it feels like it's been long overdue, give it a shot now with these easy-to-style looks.

We bring to you references gathered from the Bollywood town's men who had everything from comfy jeans to OTT jackets. Do the normal or take it up several levels higher, you'll effortlessly have fun replicating each look.

Ranveer Singh

Say nattier days are here with the 83 actor back in his Gucci love mode. He styled his Gucci 100 cotton sweatshirt that bore a hoodie and typography print in yellow. It also bore ribbed hems and cuffs and contrast stripes at the sleeves. The 36-year-old rounded out his work look with denim pants, circular yellow-framed sunnies, a beanie, and colourful shoes. Looks like a winter look to bookmark soon, yeah?

Ayushmann Khurrana

Let's decode how to bring some magic to your day. Could you tell us how much shine is too much? The sky is the limit proved the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor and stylist Isha Bhansali. Currently, in England, the star's latest look consisted of a hooded jacket and cargo pants from H&M's Innovation Limited Edition. Bless your eyes with the colourful embellishments on display. Offbeat is the new formula we're ready to swear by and keep it hot with oversized sunnies and Balmain's black high-top sneakers.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

One dinner outing was all it took with Palak Tiwari and they're both in the limelight absolutely inundated with dating rumours. We fashion obsessives took note of his outfit and we think his minimal look was neatly put together with no fuss. Take a black crew-neck basic tee and team it with skinny jeans that have got the perfect faded look. Since winter hasn't completely left our backs, count on a suede brown bomber jacket to keep you cosy hot. For extra warmth, it's also designed with satin as the inside fabric and works your OOTN right with white converse shoes.

Karan Johar

Blazers that made us drool! The 49-year-old is all set to be the host for a show and this journey definitely involves some great style. With Karan's eccentric sartorial sense and Eka Lakhani's stellar game, here are two spot-on looks. Eka picked out a pantsuit from Shehla Khan that had a fancy blazer with its lapels, shoulders, sleeves lit, and paired it with trousers. We love the combo, black and silver put together. She accessorised his cool avatar with Balenciaga silver shoes, a chain from The Noble Sculptor, black sunnies, and rings.

His next outfit was nothing short of ultra-cool. He wore a black tee, bundled this up with a Dhruv Kapoor black blazer embroidered that featured intriguing elements, and Bottega Veneta pants that defined colour-blocking truly the best. Another enviable accessory game followed to round off Karan's look from the swanky Louis Vuitton sunnies, Bottega green backpack, to Rick Owens wrist cuff and Balenciaga kicks.

Varun Dhawan

Are tie-dye printed outfits still out there doing their statement-making job? The Kalank actor often steps out in this very jazzy and flashy print. He coloured his day all blue with a coordinated set that had shorts and a t-shirt. Go with comfy crocs and a baseball cap to keep you natty.

Ahan Shetty

Here's what we meant by 'we're ready for winter. The Tadap star makes a dapper statement yet again and thanks to him we definitely want this Polo Ralph Lauren's wool-cashmere crewneck sweater in every shade possible. He wore the brown outfit with blue ripped jeans and concluded his look with white sneakers.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

