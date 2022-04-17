Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the past week?

It's never wrong to be invested in a fashion game. Isn't it? Our love continues as we take a look at Bollywood boys and their style all that made it a cool week. We saw extra. We saw simple. But, there was never a look we didn't like. From the boys who rocked desi ensembles to a star-studded shaadi and jet-setters, it was a suave drool-inducing streak. Here are the looks we've tracked for the love of weekend treats! Pick a favourite, yeah?

Ranbir Kapoor

The new groom in B-town had us enticed in white and pink ethnic ensembles. As a dulha in a Sabyasachi silk sherwani, it featured uncut diamond buttons, silk organza safe, and a shawl with zari marori embroidery. His wedding look was accessorised with kilangi and a pearl multi-tiered necklace.

On Mehendi day, he went with a Sabyasachi kurta, loose-fit pants, and a Nehru jacket which he styled with his father, Rishi Kapoor's watch.



Shahid Kapoor

Clad in a white V-neck tee and black bottoms he was ready for a dinner date. Who said going overboard does the magic? Sporty-chic as always the Jersey actor rounded off his look with a baseball cap, spectacles, and black shoes.

Karan Johar

Pink is in! Always was but someone had to say it in a language we understand as dapper. Styled by Eka Lakhani, it was all about colours for this wedding guest who made it to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's big day. He wore two Manish Malhotra sherwanis, yellow to the Mehendi that came with mirror work, and on the wedding day, he wore a pink sherwani made with satin silk. He accessorised both with black sunnies and loafers.

Saif Ali Khan

You see it never gets old to twin with your lady. He's a lover of white ensembles and the pink kurta was just so in sync with Kareena Kapoor Khan's Manish Malhotra saree. He wore the kurta with a bandhi jacket and loose-fit pants. The father-of-two sealed his wedding guest look with tinted spectacles and formal shoes.

Ranveer Singh

Looks good? Looks on-point we say. The 83 actor was styled by Eka Lakhani in an Anita Dongre embroidered bandhgala which was put together with straight-fit pants, tinted sunnies, and black glossy loafers.

Tiger Shroff

White pantsuit and a black shirt. Do you read this as perfect? We definitely do! He kept it ultra-classic and chic as he styled his look with black glossy formal shoes and sunnies.

Whose style has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

