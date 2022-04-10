Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor to Ranveer Singh: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

It finally feels like the fashion pack is back on track with serving gems in the form of cool looks. With daily parades set by celebrities, we know there are surprises incoming, and this week gone by had Bollywood's dashing boys dressed up in a tuxedo to casual outfits, and boy, you'd be just as ready as us to take all the pages from their style diaries. This Sunday we're back with the ritual of pulling out our favourite looks just to give you a reality check of what's it like to stay trendy.

Ranveer Singh

Has there ever been a time when tuxedos haven't proved to be the most hard-working and head-turning piece? The Simmba actor was styled by Eka Lakhani in Gaurav Gupta's velvet ensemble which was put together with Christian Louboutin's loafers. In other words, you can't go wrong with a look that has everything placed so fine from glasses to watch and more.

Ayushmann Khurrana

You know casuals can't do you wrong and that's the best reason to hoard on tees and all things cool like denim. The Bala star made this day all about a classic black t-shirt and blue jeans. He rounded it off with tinted sunnies, a watch, and Dior sneakers.

Hrithik Roshan

What's better than a white and blue combo? Double or more of these. Spotted at the airport with his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad, the duo had themselves dressed in causal travel outfits. He wore a white tee with a crew neck and rocked it with blue faded ripped jeans. With a jacket tied to his waist, sneakers, black sunnies, a baseball cap, and a backpack in the scene, the War actor never fails to look handsome no matter where he's photographed.

Karan Johar

When does a black ensemble not scream iconic and all things wow? The one to make quirky fashion choices at all times, this filmmaker wore a satin pantsuit with colourful embellishments and sequin beads. He chose this hue from head to toe as he wrapped up his look with a black tee, chunky shoes, and spectacles.

Shahid Kapoor

The season for all things colourful is surely going strong and bright. But, if white stays a favourite too, here are two delicious looks to emulate before it's too late. For the Jersey actor, Anisha Jain picked out a Suneet Varma jacket embroidered to perfection and clubbed with a black shirt and trousers.

Going white on white and how! He sported a John Varvatos textured bomber jacket which was thrown over a kurta set. Shahid showed us how to bring back the good old suede boots and slay it all with sunnies.

Which star's outfit has your vote? Let us know in the comments section.

