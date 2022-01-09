Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED star from the week gone by?

Before things completely close up again, celebrities have been stepping out for shoots and to round up work and catch up with friends. While these last few weeks have been quite bland in fashion terms, we did manage to get a few looks that we liked, sported by some of our favourite B-town stars. From desi to western looks, here are our favourite looks from the week gone by.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Heading to close friend and designer Manish Malhotra's house, Bebo put forth a simple yet stylish off-duty look. She showed off her toned legs in a pair of black gym shorts styled with an oversize Balmain tee, white sneakers and her tote bag. Defined kohl-lined eyes that run synonyms with her now, completed the star's effortless look.

Ananya Panday

The actress has been experimenting quite a bit with her style recently. This week around, Panday gave us an edgy look. She sported a corset-style top paired with a high-waist rib-knit skirt from H&M, styled with boots. Panday also sported an all-new hairdo with a fringe haircut and dewy makeup we're keen to master for when we can head out again.

Kriti Sanon

Sharing with us a never seen before throwback look, Kriti struck a pose in a black tee with blue smiley faces all over. She styled this with black jeans, a black pea coat and thigh-high boots and a chic Dior saddle bag to complete her winter look.

Kangana Ranaut

Making the airport her runway, the Thalaivii actress looked lovely in a pastel blue sheer saree with gota detailing. She styled this with a white bag with contrasting black piping and a statement pearl necklace that gave her outfit a retro finish.

Sara Ali Khan

Post the success of Atrangi Re, Sara shed her desi avatar for something more stylish. She rocked an outfit by Leo and Lin which featured a lace crop top that she styled with a matching white bra and a matching lace skirt. It's safe to say that the actress carried off the look effortlessly!

Shilpa Shetty

Always ready to dazzle, Shilpa Shetty hopped on the sequin saree bandwagon but gave her own dramatic touch to it! In a burgundy-hued sequin Manish Malhotra saree, Shilpa looked sizzling. It also featured two additional dramatic drapes on either shoulder, which made for exaggerated sleeves. Glossy hair and dewy makeup completed the star's look.

Tara Sutaria

Looking ravishing, Tara Sutaria showed gave us yet another look in her favourite colour. The Tadap star struck a pose in a white Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga styled with a full-sleeve blouse, sheer dupatta and matching potli. Mogra in her hair, statement silver jewellery to match her outfit and glamorous makeup completed the SOTY 2 actress' look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

