Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone and Tara Sutaria: Who was the BEST DRESSED celeb of the week?

This week was clearly a power-packed one as we saw some of the most stunning ensembles from desi to glam. So, here we have the best-dressed celebrity looks from the week gone by.

Bollywood celebrities have become one of the most influential people in the country and there’s no denying that! Whatever they do or wear instantly becomes a trend and the past is enough proof of that. While this is the case, their fashion statement is one of the very firsts things that turn into a trend. Which is why, celebrities make sure to put their best foot forward when it comes down to fashion, This week, we saw some of the most stunning looks and honestly, it has become difficult to chose our favourite. Who was your best-dressed celeb of the week?

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Raghavendra Rathore

As the week started, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a stunning statement in a bright red desi attire by Raghavendra Rathore. The actress opted for a kurta-set that bore intricate embroideries in gold. She styled it with a matching dupatta, kohl--clad eyes, sleek low bun and red sindoor. We couldn’t help but fall in love with this classic Indian attire.

in Anamika Khanna

Moving on, we have Deepika Padukone who looked like a summer dream in a floral attire by Anamika Khanna. The Chhapaak actress opted for flared pants and a vest that was layered with a floor-touching long cape jacket. Blushed pink makeup, low ponytail and emerald earring completed her look. We instantly turned to fans of the look!

Sara Ali Khan in a Gauri & Nainika

Next up, we have the 24-year-old actress, Sara Ali Khan who made a quirky choice and opted for a colourfully printed dress by Gauri & Nainika. The dress featured a halter neckline that was accompanied by a high-low hem which showed enough of her long toned legs. Now this, we like!

in Asos

Shraddha Kapoor left the world gasping as she opted for a body-hugging wonder by Asos. The dress featured metallic silver and black checks throughout that made sure all eyes were on her. Adding it, the large bow on the shoulder just elevated the look to a whole new level. We think this was one of the best looks by her!

Ananya Panday in Leo & Lin

Next up on the list is Ananya Panday who made a trendy statement in Leo & Lin. the actress opted for a long line shirt by Leo & Lin and paired it with a transparent checkered skirt with the shirt peeking through. Straight centre-parted hair, neutral glam and mesh pumps completed her look. What do you think about her trendy choice?

Karisma Kapoor in Krikor Jabotian

Then, Karisma Kapoor opted for this season’s hottest trend - sequin. She chose to wear it in a Krikor Jabotian gown that bore long statement sleeves and a one-shouldered neckline. Curled up low bun, soft smokey eyes and a bright red lip completed her look. We are definitely going to take style cues from her ensemble!

Tara Sautaria in Anjul Bhandari

Next up, we have the gorgeous Tara Sutaria who made sure to ethereal in a stunning drape by Anjul Bhandari. Her saree bore chikankari embroidery all over which was accompanied by a gold border around its hem. Soft brushed in waves and neutral-toned makeup made for a stunning look. We are totally drooling over this look!

Kiara Advani in Akanksha Gajaria

Next, we have another saree look and this is by the Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani. Advani opted for a gorgeous tie-dye printed drape by Akankasha Galaria and it is one of the simplest ways to make a show-stopping statement. She styled it with a diamond necklace, neutral glam and brushed in waves. We are absolute fans!

in Valentino

Lastly, we have Sonam Kapoor who showed the world the right way to colour-block. She opted for a statement-sleeved marroon shirt by Valentino and tucked it into a purple skirt. She then cinched her waist with a broad belt by the same brand. Sleek bun, black sunnies and ankle-length boots completed her look. We like!

Who according to you was the best-dressed celebrity of the week? Let us know in the comments section below.

