Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif: 10 GLAM celeb showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week so far

The Winter/Festive edition of the Lakme Fashion Week is all set to begin from tomorrow. Last season saw the brand collaborate with the FDCI for a joint fashion week and this time around isn't much different. We're pumped to witness the 5-day long festival with designers showcasing their latest collections, models walking the ramp and celebrities playing showstopper!

We take a look at some of the best showstoppers at the Lakme Fashion Week over the years to gear up for the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood who closes every fashion week put forth a different goth look in a strapless Gauri and Nainika gown for the finale. The diva is all set to return on the runway and play showstopper this time around as well for Gaurav Gupta!

Kiara Advani

The last half-physical-half-digital edition saw diva Kiara Advani play showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra. She sizzled in a sequin cut-out gown-lehenga that showed off her toned frame.



Also playing showstopper for close friend and designer, Katrina Kaif looked nothing short of royalty in a black lehenga with statement gold embroidery all over. Her blouse featured ruffle dramatic sleeves and beachy waves and smokey eyes further added to this glam look.

Ananya Panday

The Bollywood newbie made her runway debut while walking for ace designer Anushree Reddy, all dressed up in a white and gold bridal outfit. The Khaali Peeli star also went on to walk the runway at the finale and close the show back in March, dressed in Bodice!



Doing monochrome dressing right, Shraddha Kapoor played showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi in a strapless maxi dress with black and white tassels running all through. Her hair was styled with a side-parting, defined eyes and minimal makeup topped off the diva's look at the fashion show.

Tara Sutaria

Looking like an absolute diva, the Sadak actress played showstopper for designer Punit Balana in a blush pink lehenga. Her cropped hair was styled into easy beachy waves while minimal pink makeup completed her look.



Looking drop-dead-gorgeous and doing full justice to her outfit, the Radhe actress walked the runway for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna in a black figure-hugging sequin dress with a thigh-high slit. Poker-straight side-parted hair, smokey eyes and sky-high stilettos completed the diva's look.



If there's one person who knows how to dress up and dress down well, it is Malaika Arora. The diva played showstopper for Divya Rajvir in a burgundy-hued lehenga which featured a plunging neckline with dramatic ruffle sleeves. Her high-waist skirt featured a thigh-high slit and poker-straight hair completed her look for the event.



Making a strong case for the blues, the Thalaivi star looked breath-taking in a sky blue Disha Patil number. The one-shoulder blouse paired with a high-waist sparkly blue flared skirt looked stunning on the actress who had her hair pulled in a half-up manner.

Pooja Hegde

Again in hues of blue, Pooja Hegde played showstopper for Varun Chakkilam in a blue and white printed lehenga that's summer-wedding appropriate. The outfit came with an attached drape at her sleeves. Her hair was styled in a half-up manner that gave the outfit a feminine touch.

Which celebrity showstopper was your favourite at the Lakme Fashion Week so far? Who are you most excited to see this time around? Comment below and let us know.

