Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor to Aayush Sharma: Who was your BEST DRESSED hero from the week?

There was nothing not worthy of loving last week. We saw a silver lining that appeared through the festive week and it felt so surreal to see us flocking back to the revelling in the joys of festivals. B-town's men had it all busy from jet-setting to partying, we loved all the epic outfits the stars picked out. Give yourself a suave treatment the week ahead of us and here's how to get started.

Come winter, here’s what you’ll need to survive the season. In white and Sidharth Malhotra we trust. The 36-year-old was seen at the airport in a hooded jacket and track pants giving us a tip on how to keep things relaxed. He sealed off his look with a black mask, sneakers, and sunnies that brought a pop of yellow.

When you need a break from western outfits, here’s something to reach out for. The desi boy aced his Diwali look in top-notch style. Kartik Aaryan opted for a silk embroidered kurta in the shade of blue which he teamed with white pyjama and Brogue brown shoes.

For the one who looks to keep his aerodrome look A+, zoom into what Aayush Sharma is seen with. Get those stripes on with cool striped trousers and a silver shirt with a Chinese collar that’s sure to match. Sunnies, kicks, a smartwatch, and a black mask can play as the perfect accessories.

Diwali is no doubt on its way out, but when is it ever-uncool to go dress up with an ethnic ensemble? Arjun Kapoor headed to Anil Kapoor’s house looking all dashing in everything black. He chose Kunal Rawal’s creation to celebrate the festival looking like the supreme light himself. The knee-length kurta came with black embellishments and featured a V-neck. He put his OOTN together with zipper pants.

The ever-smiling and not to forget, dressed on-point on most days, Vicky Kaushal was all ready to travel in a grey sweatshirt and black joggers. White lace-up shoes and a backpack will get you going all happy with a style that looks too good to be ignored.

With all things black, there’s no need to pull out all the stops to look your fashionable best proves Salman Khan. The 55-year-old was photographed a few days ago in a black full-sleeved shirt which he wore with faded faux leather pants and pointed-toe shoes.

