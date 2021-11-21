Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal: Who was your BEST DRESSED man of the week?

There's definitely something to be said about the fashion-savvy Bollywood boys. Having put us in an eternally-enticed zone, the week that ended delivered a stream of looks all fit for meetings, weddings, and more. A simple pantsuit to your can't-forget tee, here's the style edit that looks cut above the rest. So, you know passing this up isn't the best thing to do for impeccable outfits is all we can about at this very second.

Major outfit inspiration is being rolled out in a platter from the couple that’s all ready to say, “I do” with happy tears and smiles, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are busy currently with their pre-wedding celebrations and yesterday’s Sangeet night had the duo dressed in Manish Malhotra ensembles. The former dazzled in a sequin red saree which she wore with a plunging neckline full-sleeved blouse and her partner went all black in a kurta, trousers, and a long jacket which gleamed all out in stripes. Going to get hitched soon? Tips worth a steal are up here.

Make back-to-work look as unexciting as ever. Sidharth Malhotra suited up and showed how to fuel up our office-ready wardrobe with prints, colours, and the cool-boy attitude. Mohit Rai styled the 36-year-old in a pantsuit by Herringbone & Sui. This monotone number was quirked up with Rs. 3, 200 dreamer t-shirt from Huemn and Christian Louboutin’s sneakers.

The man that always brings the best and infinite fashionable looks to the table, Kartik Aaryan sported black joggers and a printed sweatshirt which appeared through triple colours green, white, and black. She sealed off his OOTD with white sneakers to prove that a staple pair of shoes can never go wrong.

Who wears white better than Saif Ali Khan? It’s easy to guess it can’t be anybody. Back from a mini-vacation, he was spotted at the airport with his family. Looking extremely well-dressed, he picked out a breathable blue shirt with short sleeves and teamed this with white trousers. Grey Mojaris spoke of his very royal a Pataudi touch. Look at how adorable his third-born, Taimur is all dressed up so perfectly.

Trust Vicky Kaushal to bring a fine taste of athleisure wear into your formal suit set. Amandeep Kaur opted for Onitsuka Tiger India’s striped combo, nice the track pants? A simple grey crew-neck tee, white sneakers, and black shades are truly a winner on any given day.

The couple that recently tied the knot and proved that a long-term relationship was born to stay, debuted an airport look post their wedding day dressed up all desi. While actress and wife of the Roohi actor, Patralekhaa chose a red silk organza saree from Torani, actor, and husband, Rajkummar Rao went all white and looked handsome in Kunal Rawal’s creation. This comprised a frayed braille knotted kurta which had fish-eye buttons and this was clubbed with straight-cut pants that matched. We would call this excellently put together with white sneakers and circular tinted sunnies.

When causal meets sporty, here’s something cool you get. Send out a thumbs up to Hrithik Roshan who showed how to keep things easy in a crew-neck tee and grey joggers with typographic detail placed on both sides. He finished off his night’s look with a camo-printed baseball cap and slip-on.

