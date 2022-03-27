Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan to Tiger Shroff: Who was your BEST DRESSED hero from the week?

Summer fashion like every other season makes us set expectations where t-shirts and shorts are most looked at but it seems like a few of them haven't left winter entirely behind. Probably we should accept that there are no restricted formulas on how to keep rolling out stand-out looks but ensure that comfort is prioritised as we saw B-town men bringing out a sartorial game so dapper. Here's how much of a blast this week looked.

Ranbir Kapoor

Black outfits are the saving grace at any given moment. The Sanju actor's monochrome look consisted of a crew-neck tee and jeans. His suede brown boots add the right shot of colour so not to go overboard with the same hue. Perfectly balanced, this can be a shopaholic's look.

Varun Dhawan

If you're the one to live in white t-shirts all day, complement it with a colour so cute. Just the right dose of colour pop you need in summer. The Coolie No.1 actor opted for cargo pants and clubbed it with a crew-neck tee and sneakers. Do not add more colours to this look. You may grab the attention you didn't ask for.

Kartik Aaryan

If you've kept your eyes away from pink, here's why you need to revisit the hue. It's not sweatshirt season but we're here to break the rules and how! On days when you don't want to pull off a formal look for lunch, this can be the best informal style lesson, comfortable and cool. The Dhamaka actor picked out a full-sleeved hooded jacket with puppy prints and combined it with blue faded jeans. He wore chunky grey kicks and black sunnies.

Tiger Shroff

Part formal, part informal, but absolutely suave. When going out on a date, you can pull out a black pantsuit and style it with a white shirt and sneakers. Leave the shirt unbuttoned and accessorise it for a perked-up look just like the War actor nailed his OOTN with blue-tinted sunnies and beaded chains.

Shahid Kapoor

It's official: Cargos and utility pants are here, not leaving the fashion scene anytime soon. The Jersey actor took the classic black tee out and put it together with heavily pocketed brown pants with a baggy fit. Sunnies and sneakers are all you need this summer.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor has proven time and again that black is his favourite hue. Also, when you feel like your style game needs a quick update or that pick-me-up to bring it back to life, think no further but reach to his social media. That's the only ticket you need to enter the fashion land. As he stood beside Tahira Kashyap, he opted for a printed tee and layered it over with a hooded jacket that came with a front zipper, pocket detail, and drop shoulder details. He sealed off his night-out look with cargo pants and sneakers.

Which actor's look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

