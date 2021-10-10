Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal to Ranveer Singh: Who was your BEST DRESSED hero from the week?

Consider this as your weekend style check. With Bollywood men having seven days of dashing moments in their cool outfits, who wouldn’t be ready to soak in some Sunday sunshine and beyond? Sometimes the best inspiration comes in casuals and athleisure and also the one that doesn't demand you to play it over-dressed. Time to replicate these!

Jackets are an indispensable outfit for a fall wardrobe. You definitely shouldn’t be fine with letting up on the love for layering up with something as classy as Vicky Kaushal’s suede jacket from Selected India. Celebrity fashion stylist, Amandeep Kaur styled the star in a checkered knit pullover which was placed beneath the cozy number and paired it up with blue jeans that had distressed details. Suede shoes kept the dapperness in him on point.

Is our week complete with a visual treat from Kartik Aaryan? A classic white shirt should never be taken out of your style equation whether you’re going from your bean bag to the office, it’s a great-looking outfit. He kept a few buttons open and his shirt untucked to give a nod to the causal route just like his blue denim. Suede shoes are receiving many votes lately from the stars, something to pick up soon, maybe?

Sometimes the perfect outfits for the wedding guest and office-goers don’t involve a monochrome look. Bring in colours because what fun is it with a single hue? Ranveer Singh nailed the style chart yet when he dressed up for a show in a wine-hued velvet blazer which was topped over a collared white shirt tucked inside plaid pants. His mega-watt powered look was complemented with

black polished Oxford shoes too gleamed!

Spotting Tiger Shroff in an airport isn’t a regular sight but when we see him, we won’t steer clear of scanning a style tip. The hero proved that nothing beats a casual jet-set look, he was seen in an ivory-hued knitted shirt that was worn with sleeves pulled up and blue denim pants. The fitness junkie rounded his look with a black messenger bag, sunnies, mask, and white sneakers.

A style that’s looks and feels comfortable to be worn to the gym and outside remains the need of the hour. Ranbir Kapoor picked out a loose-fitted grey full-sleeved tee and teamed it with faded maroon joggers. This look had a medley of hues and his kicks are another proof. His red printed headband wrapped up his athleisure look.

Another night, another handsome look sported by Shahid Kapoor. Often seen in his workout clothes, the forty-year-old star went A for A+ with athleisure as he wore a grey jersey t-shirt which came with an olive green extra fabric attached to the hem and he locked it off with black track pants that had typography in white on one side. His green cap and chunky cool white sneakers created the ultimate spiffy vibe.

Whose outfit looks best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Bollywood heroes gave us a glimpse of their spunky beard game