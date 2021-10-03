Kartik Aaryan to Vicky Kaushal: Who was your BEST DRESSED man of the week?

The past week was anything but uncool. Our screens were abuzz and our hearts lured with many dapper looks served by B-town men. It would come as no surprise for us if you associate with the style of these renowned faces because these outfits are that much easy to wear and extremely functional. Here's a round-up of perfect outdoor fits.

Consider this as your weekend treat from yours truly. Let’s start the edit with the Kartik Aaryan. An actor who aces his outfit game at all times whether it’s sporty or formal, it’s a lesson to trust. As seen here, he chose quite the unconventional yet dashing route as he picked out a graphic shirt that bore more than just one hue. He teamed it with black trousers and polished black shoes. A semi-formal look for a remarkable dinner party? Say, done right!

This isn’t the season to let your style go on an exile from hoodies. It’s fall, so keep it cozy like . He opted for a Ksubi's charcoal-hued hoodie that featured typography printed in white. The starlet has taken this warm number out multiple times. This time he partnered the Rs. 23K outfit with distressed blue jeans and wrapped his OOTD with white sneakers, a cap, and a green face mask.

Being the best-dressed man on the block comes easy to this 20-year-old but also what’s currently hit the news screen is that is all ready to work as an assistant director. A few days ago, he was papped on the way to cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s birthday party. He dressed up in a checkered black and red shirt which he wore with light blue jeans. This Gen Z gave his vote to Nike sneakers.

There’s a reason why a classic black tee is always trending. What’s effortlessly simple than this number to style? Also, you get the bonus of putting out a perfect look like . He chose to leave it untucked and partnered it with grey pants. The handsome star complemented his night out’s outfit with black shoes from HRX, a cap, and a smartwatch.

We get the hype behind a checkered outfit. Look at how delightfully amazing the shirt can be and gave us proof of it as he was photographed outside a restaurant in Mumbai. He wore a green tee which he styled up with a checkered shirt and blue denim pants. The actor rolled his sleeves up and kept it admirably on point with black shoes and a NY baseball cap that bore camouflage print.

A desi number that will help you make extraordinary statements at traditional events. While we believe no style guide can be complete without an ethnic look, here’s a recent look by Vicky Kaushal who was dressed to make jaws-dropped in an Anita Dongre striped kurta, grey pants from Antar-Agni, and black footwear from Aprajita Toor. With a grey dupatta, a single-neck chain, and black sunnies, he finished off his look.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

