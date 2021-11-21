Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED leading lady from the week gone by?

Looking good seems to come effortlessly to Bollywood divas. They often strut the streets and turn it into their runway. Be it heading out for events, to promote their films, attend weddings or even at the airport, these celebs make it a point to bring their A-game forward. Take a look at who wore what and the best dressed leading ladies from the week gone by.

Katrina Kaif

Putting her most glamorous desi foot forward, Katrina Kaif looked regal in a Rahul Mishra saree. The 38-year-old actress' white sheer drape featured floral scattered embroidery all over. A pair of statement gold chaandbaalis, flawless makeup and glossy, poker-straight hair completed the actress' look.

Alia Bhatt

All set for her close friend's sangeet, Alia stepped out in a neon and baby pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The 28-year-old opted for a statement-making blouse which showed off her toned midriff. Her beachy waves and glowing makeup completed the diva's look.

Kriti Sanon

Looking like a Punjabi kudi, Kriti Sanon picked out a floral sharara set by Seema Gujral. Her embellished kurta came with straps and the sharara pants were doused in floral embroidery, making for an elegant desi look. A sheer dupatta with minimal floral work completed this outfit.

Nora Fatehi

Snapped at the airport, Nora did monotone dressing right in a purple crop top styled with lavender high-waist flared jeans. A Prada mini bag and purple sandals completed her stylish and effortless airport look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Monotone outfits were the go-to choice for airport dressing this week, it seems! Janhvi Kapoor too was snapped at the airport returning from her short LA vacation. She kept it comfortable yet stylish in a tan jumper tucked into a pair of matching joggers. A pair of white sneakers and her tote bag completed the look.

Deepika Padukone

The queen of monotone airport looks, we weren't entirely surprised by DP's choice. Well-styled as usual, the actress picked out a blue jumper and wore it with a matching pair of joggers styled with white Adidas kicks with blue stripes. Smokey eyes and a mask covering the rest of her face completed DP's look.

Shraddha Kapoor

If not for co-ord sets, another airport staple today seems to be leather pants. Shraddha Kapoor did it right in a pair of olive green vegan pants styled with a basic white tank top and long jacket to keep her warm. A Stella McCartney tote bag, Zara shoes and stacked up necklaces completed this stylish off-duty look.

Tara Sutaria

Kick-starting the promotions of her next film Tadap where she stars opposite Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria proved that coordinated sets and leather aren't meant just for the airport! She rocked a chocolate brown Meshki crocodile leather crop top styled with matching high-waist pants. Matching Christian Louboutin pumps and glam makeup complete with poker-straight hair made her one of the best-dressed celebrities of the week.

Karisma Kapoor

Making a strong case for the blues, Karisma Kapoor rocked a dress from Marchesa which featured a one-shoulder transparent top with blue floral applique work. It opened into a blue skirt from waist-down with a statement bow on her side. A pair of gold stilettos, hair pulled into a fuss-free ponytail and glossy lips completed her glam look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Returning from her short vacation with her family, Bebo got the memo and opted for a bright orange coordinated set at the airport. The Good Newwz actress picked out a short jumper and styled it with flared comfortable pants, white kicks and a face mask to keep it casual and comfortable at the airport.

