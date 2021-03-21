Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Who was your best dressed Bollywood diva from the week gone by?

With yet another week gone by, here's a look at the best-dressed leading ladies of the week. Tell us who your favourite is below.

When it comes to dressing up, nothing is stopping Bollywood divas. Be it their red carpets, events, or even when they're running errands, they make it a point to put their most fashionable foot forward. Always dressed to the nines and looking chic, take a look at our best-dressed list of the week. Tell us who you think is this week's best dressed.

Katrina Kaif

Keeping it simple, Katrina picked out a sky blue top from Zara while flaunting her new hairdo. She paired this with a pair of simple denim shorts. A minimal glam makeup look, filled-in brows, neutral-tone lips and hair styled into messy waves put the diva at the top of our list.

Deepika Padukone

For Alia Bhatt's birthday party, DP raised the heat in a white Proenza Schouler white one-shoulder midi dress. A chain-link bracelet, smokey eyes and her hair styled into simple waves completed the actress' look.

Alia Bhatt

For her birthday party, Alia Bhatt looked ravishing in a shimmery metallic Magda Butrym mini dress with a cut-out at her chest and a statement floral design at her neck. Statement shoulder pads added some structure to this look. With her hair styled into a wavy manner, filled-in brows, shimmery lids and nude lips completed the birthday girl's look.

Kriti Sanon

Putting forth one of the most stylish looks of the week, Kriti Sanon stepped out in a neon green ruched bodycon midi dress with a high-low hem and a one-shoulder neckline. Kriti styled this with a pair of zebra print pumps. Her hair in messy waves, a subtle, neutral makeup look and statement rings ensured she looked glam enough.

Kiara Advani

Keeping it casual and chic, Kiara Advani stepped out for a salon appointment in a mustard bodycon midi dress. She styled this with simple metallic sliders and a black sling bag with gold studs on it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The second-time new mom stepped out to catch up with her friends a couple of days ago. For this occasion, Bebo kept it casual and comfortable in a zebra printed co-ord set from H&M. She paired this with a pair of black block heels and a clutch she carried in her hand.

