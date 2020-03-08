Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Who was your BEST DRESSED leading lady of the week?

Check out all the actresses and who wore what this past week. Tell us who your favourite is in the comments below.

Bollywood's leading ladies sure do know how to steal the spotlight and in the right way! When it comes to dressing up, nobody quite does it the way they do. From ethnic anarkalis, fun summer dresses to tone-on-tone looks at the airport, the queens of Bollywood know fashion and have proved it time and again. From to to , , Tara Sutaria and more, check out all the best-dressed leading ladies of the week gone by.

Katrina Kaif

In an exuberant floral number by Sabyasachi, Katrina Kaif looked absolutely ethereal. It featured a creamiest- white lehenga that was coated with pastel toned flowers. A scoop-neck choli featuring the same foliage print was paired with the heavy lehenga. A matching dupatta and heavy gold earrings completed her look. Her makeup involved a nude lip, filled-in brows and ample amounts of mascara to highlight her doe eyes.

Deepika Padukone

The actress strutted out making the airport her runway! Deepika made a chic statement in a monochrome emerald green ensemble. She opted for high-waisted straight cut pants with a matching tee that she tucked under. Layered with a matching jacket and adding to the look with green socks beneath her stilettos, the Chhapaak actress looked stunning. Smokey eyes, contoured cheekbones and textured hair completed her look.

Alia Bhatt

In a dress perfect to kickstart summer, Alia looked pretty! Her Summer Somewhere violet dress featured a v-neckline, fur-sleeves and a wrap-style in the front that hugged her body. Yellow strappy stilettos completed her breezy look for the red carpet event she attended.

Tara Sutaria

While stepping out in the city, Tara picked out a white and blue gingham check outfit which consisted of high-waisted pants and a matching crop top bralette, ensuring she looked summer-ready. She completed her look with black loafers and a matching bag. Oversized sunnies and her hair parted in the centre completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

In a white and blue dress by Three Floor, Karisma looked chic. It featured an asymmetrical hemline that was cropped below her knees while the rest of her outfit hugged her body well. Blush cheeks and her hair pulled back in a halg-up manner, shimmery blue eyelids and oval gold earrings completed the diva's look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

At a Holi party held in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra went hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas. She picked out a cream coloured anarkali which featured colourful neon embroidery around her neck and lose sleeves. The outfit also featured a ruffle hem and she paired it with cigarette pants to complete the look. Mustard block heels, her hair curled to perfection and chunky earrings completed her look.

