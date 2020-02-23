From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone & Ananya Panday: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva of the week?

From exceptionally stunning ensembles to gorgeous gowns, this week has been filled some of the most impeccable looks. Check it out

Films to parties and celebrities, Bollywood has always been known for its glamour quotient and there’s absolutely no denying that! From shimmery ensembles to trendy attires, B-Town divas have always managed to look their best no matter what. Fashion has played a very important role in making their personalities shine. So, divas now make sure to look their absolute best when they step out and this week it proved to be no different. So, here we have the best looks from the week gone by.

in Alex Perry

This look by Katrina has to be our favourite. The actress opted for a white gown by Alex Perry that featured a plunging neckline, bishop sleeves and a thigh high slit. While the dress was simple and fresh, she glammed up for the night with bold maroon eyeshadow, smokey eyes, loads of highlighter and a neutral lip.

in Swapnil Shinde

Moving on, we have Anushka Sharma who stepped up her red carpet game in a gorgeous gold number by Swapnil Shinde. The dress featured statement sleeves accompanied by a plunging neckline and asymmetrical hem. To balance out the bright dress, the diva kept her glam and hair to a minimum.

in an all-black outfit

Next on the list is Priyanka Chopra who made a stunning statement in a strapless black number. She styled the black gown with a mesh cloth that was draped around her while an embellished belt cinched her waist. While her attire was minimal, she added that extra bit of drama with her bold graphic eyeliner and a statement top knot.

in Georges Chakra

Malaika Arora is next on the list who stepped out in a gorgeous yellow wonder by Georges Chakra. The bright gown featured a one-shouldered silhouette with ruffled details making a statement. Adding to it was a thigh-high slit that showed enough of her long toned legs. Brushed open curls and a flawless glam ensured all eyes were on her!

Ananya Panday in IamGia

Next on the list is Ananya Panday who channeled her inner millennial diva in an athleisure look by IamGia. The young actress chose to keep it simple and classic in a pair of patched high-waisted tracks. She styled the statement pants with a black cropped tee that showed enough of her toned midriff. Adding to the look, she styled it with a pair of strappy heels and kept her glam to a minimum.

in Yanina Couture

Moving on, we have Deepika Padukone who made a stunning statement in a black number by Yanina Couture. The strapless gown featured textured tulle sleeves that added drama to the look. Adding to it, she accessorized it with layers of diamond jewellery. For her glam, she chose for a bronzed glow while she tucked a few of her textured waves behind the ears. While the ensemble was stunning, the jewellery and bronzed glam seemed out of place.

in Pankaj & Nidhi

Next on the list is Shraddha Kapoor who made a stunning statement in a gorgeous dress by Pankaj and Nidhi. The mini dress featured silver textural elements while the very trendy mesh bishop sleeves covered her arms. The dress did seem a bit too OTT but the diva managed to balance it out with sleek hair and minimal glam.

Kiara Advani in a black dress

Moving on, we have Kiara Advani who stepped out in a stunning black dress. The midi length dress featured a deep-V neckline while cut outs on the waist showed enough of her midriff. What stole the show was the starry mesh bishop sleeve that added the much needed drama to the simple dress.

Tara Sutaria in Falguni Shane Peacock

Lastly, we have Tara Sutaria who looked stunning in a gold number by Falguni Shane Peacock. The mini dress bore embellishments all over while the short hem showed enough of her long toned legs. She styled the look with strappy heels while voluminous waves and soft glam completed her look.

Whose look from the past week was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

