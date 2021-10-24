Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Shraddha Kapoor: The BEST DRESSED Bollywood divas from the week gone by

From the most glamorous desi looks to trendy street style and airport looks, we saw it all this week! The hottest stars pulled off some of the most stylish looks in both Indian and western outfits and we're taking notes for the upcoming festive season. From Katrina Kaif's Sabyasachi saree to Deepika Padukone's Levis outfit and Shraddha Kapoor's striped saree, take a look at the most stylish moments from the week gone by.

Katrina Kaif

Promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif slipped into a gorgeous rust orange sheer Sabyasachi saree with a full-sleeve embroidered blouse. Her glossy hair was styled into effortless waves while her makeup was simple and complimented her radiant skin.

Kiara Advani

Also making a strong case for desi outfits this festive and wedding season, Kiara was all dolled up in an ice blue lehenga by Anita Dongre. The actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and gave us bridesmaid goals in the outfit perfect for a day wedding.

Shraddha Kapoor

In a striped sunset-hued saree, Shraddha Kapoor's outfit is perfect for Karwa Chauth. The actress aced the look by keeping her styling simple with a pair of statement earrings. Her hair was styled in a half-up manner and completed her simple but stylish elegant look.

Kriti Sanon

Giving us winter fashion goals, Kriti Sanon made a strong case for tone-on-tone dressing in a pair of neutral colour leather pants styled with a rib-knit high neck top. Over this, the actress accessorised her look with a trench coat, a Michael Kors sling bag, a gold chain-link necklace and boots that matched her outfit. Kriti's hair was styled in a poker-straight manner that only added glamour to the overall look.

Alia Bhatt

Leather pants had a big moment in the last week. Alia Bhatt also made a strong case for tone-on-tone dressing in a sleeveless blue rib-knit top neatly tucked into a pair of flared leather pants. The Brahmastra actress accessorised this with a Dior book tote and Louis Vuitton slides as she was spotted at the airport.

Deepika Padukone

Known for her love for leather, it wasn't surprising to see DP in a pair of brown leather pants. The actress who pulled off an unusual look with absolute ease picked out a black tank top to wear beneath her white shirt that was tied at her waist and a pair of sheer socks beneath her black stilettos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood put her most stylish foot forward in a simple neutral-tone ganji tucked into a pair of bootcut jeans, giving us street style goals! Bebo accessorised this look with a pair of go-to sunglasses as she was spotted heading to work this week.

Janhvi Kapoor

Shining just for us, Janhvi Kapoor rocked a sequin Nadine Merabi mini wrap-style dress for an event she attended with Sara Ali Khan. The Kargil Girl actress' dress featured exaggerated sleeves and a body-hugging material that accentuated her curves. A pair of strappy rose gold stilettos that matched her dress, her hair styled into glamorous waves and glossy lips completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Desi style galore! Sara Ali Khan rocked a blazing orange-yellow Arpita Mehta lehenga with a classic blouse with mirror details all over. Hair styled into easy, fuss-free waves, makeup that only accentuated her flawless skin well. A matching dupatta completed Sara's desi look that we think is perfect for the festive season.

Malaika Arora

Making a strong case for pantsuits yet again, Malla opted for an emerald green pantsuit with nothing beneath her blazer! The diva looked like the ultimate boss lady in the outfit she styled with an emerald choker from Curio Cottage. Her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail and face-framing tendrils while lots of highlighter and smokey eyes completed her look.

Kangana Ranaut

Looking chic in a checkered maxi dress that came with a deep, plunging neckline. The black and yellow number also featured a black bow at her waist and she styled it with a pair of black pumps. Making for a retro look, the Thalaivii star styled her hair into a ponytail with a buffed up hairdo.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

