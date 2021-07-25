Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi to Kiara Advani: Who was your best dressed Bollywood diva from the week gone by?

When it comes to fashion, every celebrity makes sure to bring her A-game to the table. From fits to silhouettes, our leading ladies don't hesitate from experimenting with their looks. This week, from movie promotions to events and shoots, our leading ladies put their best fashionable foot forward to give us some of the trendiest looks in this last week. Take a look and let us know your favourite!



Katrina kicked off the week by stepping out for a ZNMD reunion with the rest of the cast. She picked a floral green and blue mini dress and paired it with a pair of casual black strappy sandals. A bright orange crossbody, black face mask and her hair styled to perfection completed Kat's look for the night.

Nora Fatehi

The Dilbar star didn't let us down with her look this week. She flaunted her curves in a black mid-length black high-neck ribbed bodycon dress. Nora paired this with classic black stiletto heels, silver hoop earrings and a classic black handbag to complete her look.

Kiara Advani

Jet-setting out of the city in style, Kiara Advani kept it casual and chic in an olive green bomber jacket thrown over a simple white tee and blue skinny jeans. Knee-high suede boots, an olive tote bag and her hair styled into messy, beachy waves rounded off her look perfectly.

Janhvi Kapoor

For the launch of a store, Janhvi Kapoor put her most stylish foot forward in a bright yellow skirt suit. The Riti Rahul Shah number bore a high-low hemline mini skirt styled with a matching crop top and blazer. Gold ankle-length boots and earrings, dewy makeup and plump pink lips rounded off her look well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood looked no less than a queen in a sunshine yellow embroidered anarkali by Ridhi Mehra. She paired this with a statement choker and matching earrings, a sheer net dupatta and gold rings. With her hair pulled back into a classic sleek ponytail, smokey eyes and peachy lips completed Bebo's look for a shoot.

Karisma Kapoor

Keeping the glam factor high, Karisma Kapoor glittered in a black dress with a dull gold block print on it from The Dash and Dot. Lolo's high neck dress which ended just below her knees featured statement mutton sleeves and was styled with a pair of dull gold stilettos. Slick back hair and simple earrings further glammed up her look.

Kriti Sanon

For the promotions of her upcoming film Mimi, Kriti Sanon picked out a lovely bold orange dress from Seduire by Mahima Madaan that featured a one-shoulder neckline, a ruched body and a ruffle hem. Three-strap colourful stilettos, gold hoop earrings and her hair styled into messy, beachy waves completed Kriti's look.

Sara Ali Khan

If there's anyone who can go from spunky to regal, it is Sara Ali Khan. The actress looked nothing short of royalty in a baby pink Manish Malhotra lehenga from the designer's Mijwan collection. The pink lehenga featured white detailed floral embroidery. Sara kept her look minimal without accessories and pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail with a few face-framing tendrils left loose.

Ahuja

The fashionista stepped out in a chic look last night. She picked out a simple black maxi dress that featured exaggerated mutton sleeves and a waist-tie that gave her outfit some shape. Sonam styled the outfit with cheetah-printed pointed-toe flats, black sunglasses, a face mask and a burgundy Birkin bag.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra TWIN in olive shades as they jet set out of Mumbai in style: Yay or Nay?