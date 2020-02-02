From Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Who was your best dressed celebrity of the week?

This week's verdict is out! Check out all the best-dressed celebrities and tell us who your favourite is.

When it comes to fashion, nobody quite does it like our Bollywood stars. They manage to make heads turn no matter what they are wearing, leaving people around starstruck! At the airport, they are always impeccably dressed in the latest designer clothes or athleisure and carrying the most expensive arm candy to show it off! But that's not all! They even deck up for the gym of course, events that they attend. Take a look at our curated list of the best-dressed leading ladies of the week.



Kat picked out an outfit which featured a deep plunging sweetheart neckline that hugged her tight till her waist and then opened up from waist-down, to form a lose free-flowing skirt. The dress bore pretty floral embroidery in light, pastel yellow and green shades over the white material. As a cover-up for the casual number, Kat picked out a cropped, full-sleeve blazer and draped it lazily over her shoulders.

For her glam, the actress didn't go all-out with her look and kept everything to a minimum with her hair was styled easily into tousled waves.

Jonas

PeeCee opted for a halter neck satin gown by Nicolas Jebran in a champagne shade. The sleek gown was ruched at her waist and featured a slit from waist down, adding some risqué to her classy look. Her dress ended with a short train at the back. The halter-neck was also tied at the nape of her neck, leaving her back bare!

To accessorise, Chopra didn't go all-out but instead opted for subtle statement pieces and pointy-toe heels.



In an all white look by Roksanda while among the Alps, Deepika looked unstoppable. She paired her pants with an organza shirt with feather detailing and a bow at the neck. She layered this white ensemble with a long white coat and topped off her look with a pair of white pumps. For her glam look, she wore minimal makeup and a sleek bun. She also ornamented her look with a pair of statement pearl earrings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In a grey and silver lehenga created by Manish Malhotra, Bebo played showstopper! The high-waisted grey number featured sheer silver layer over it and came with a floor-sweeping train. This bore loads of embroidery in white. Kareena's blouse featured a deep, plunging neckline and cut sleeves. She completed her look with a glamorous statement neckpiece.

Sara Ali Khan

The actress showed off her slim frame in a strapless white top which came with a matching belt that cinched her waist while the bow served as an additional element. To add to it, Sara styled it with a pair of blue denim shorts that showed enough of her long toned legs and completed her look with Barbie pink pumps while keeping her makeup to a minimum and her hair pulled up into a bun.

Ananya Panday

The actress struck a pose in an edgy number by Tarun Tahiliani. With a black base, the lehenga and choli were elaborately embellished with mirrors and colorful geometric patterns. The blouse also comprised of a plunging neckline and a sheer dupatta with a vibrant border. For her glam, Ananya opted for neutral makeup with filled in brows and perfectly done smokey eyes with her hair styled in soft waves.

Ahuja

Sonam a black saree tuxedo designed by Jean Paul Gaultier which had a satin peak lapel detailing. She completed her look with a pair of black pumps, neutral makeup and a statement necklace by Amrapali Jewels. She middle parted her voluminous locks and pulled her hair back in a low bun.



Keeping it trendy, Patani paired red faux leather jogger pants with a white cropped corset top by Danielle Guizio. She then topped off her look with a pair of white boots, let her tousled curls loose and opted for minimal makeup. She also adorned her neck with a golden layered neck piece, keeping it simple yet classy.



The Panga actress opted for a pale pink stripe pantsuit by Two Point Two Studio and paired it with a bralette of the same fabric, showing off her toned midriff. The striped blazer had a quirky lapel detailing. Kangana completed her look with a pair of white heels by Kurt Geiger, no accessories and her locks styled into soft waves.

Who according to you was the best dressed? Comment below and let us know.

