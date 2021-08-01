Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED Bollywood diva from the week gone by?

Those times when we would see celebrities step out of their homes in their usual house clothes are long gone. Today, they all have a separate wardrobe for when they need to step out that enables them to look chic, stylish and put together. From dresses to coordinated sets to gowns, they've managed to crack the code of always looking stylish. From to Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, and more, we round off this past week's best-dressed looks.

While they might not have stylists picking out every single off-duty look, B-town's celebs have ensured that they pick the right outfits even when they don't have to look good.

Katrina Kaif

Making a rare appearance, Katrina stepped out in a simple floral satin Ted Baker dress early last week. Her bright orange and yellow wrap-style outfit featured a high-low ruffle hemline and neckline. The Bharat actress paired this with matching orange t-strap sandals a grey face mask, kohl-lined eyes and rosy cheeks as she posed for the paparazzi.

Tara Sutaria

Hopping on the white coordinated skirt trend, Tara Sutaria sported a look that we thought was perfect for brunch. Her outfit featured a simple white bralette paired with a high-waisted mid-length skirt. Nude stilettos, a glam makeup look and poker-straight glossy hair ensured she looked flawless as she got snapped.

Kriti Sanon

After celebrating her birthday, Kriti stepped out looking flawless as usual in a neon Alina Anwar Couture dress which featured a plunging neckline and ended at her thighs. She styled this with a pair of colourful neon stilettos, hoop earrings and a radiant smile.



Also making a rare appearance, Alia Bhatt kept her look casual in a simple black full-sleeve jumper and black frayed denim shorts. A pair of black sneakers, a matching face mask, 's baseball hat and gold hoop earrings completed Alia's all-black off-duty look.

Anushka Sharma

Known for her love for the classic off-duty look, Anushka Sharma shared some happy pictures of herself in a simple white tee paired with blue flared distressed jeans. A white bomber jacket, white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton sling bag completed the Pari actress' stylish off-duty look.

Kiara Advani

Putting her desi foot forward, Kiara looked elegant in a hand-embroidered ivory-hued saree that she wore over a bralette-style blouse. Gold earrings, her hair styled into beachy waves a simple natural glam look, completed the Good Newwz star's look.



Showcasing one of the most glamorous looks of the week, was diva Malaika Arora. She looked like molten gold in a gown by Slubne Atelier Or Or which featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and cut out waist, to begin with. The dress featured a molten gold bodice on the right and a thigh-high slit on the left and featured a sweeping long train. She styled this with peep-toe stilettos and her hair in loose waves.

Nora Fatehi

Giving us an unusual desi look, Nora proved that she can carry off not only western outfits with total ease. She picked out a smoked pink Anarkali with a large flare, styled with matching pants and a dupatta. Her makeup was soft and subtle to match the elegant outfit.



To kickstart Bhuj promotions, picked out a white bodycon dress by ace designer Sameer Madan. She styled this plunging neckline piece with white stilettos and a matching trench coat. Statement silver rings, poker-straight hair and glam makeup was all that this look was about.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Looking like the ultimate Barbie girl, Jackie picked out a bustier-style floral dress that bore a fit-and-flare silhouette. Her ankle-strap stilettos featured an unusual and elegant design that complimented the dress well. Jackie's cropped hair was styled in an outward way with bright rosy pink lips, filled-in brows and a happy grin completed her look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed diva from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: 7 Times the actress proved she's the QUEEN of experimental saree looks