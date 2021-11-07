Khushi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED celeb from the week gone by?

It was an eventful week this time around with the who's who from the Bollywood industry all decked up for the festival. With Diwali parties happening almost every day of the week gone by, we rarely got to see divas stepping out and about. Nonetheless, the stars who did make appearances didn't let us down with their looks. Take a look at the best-dressed divas from the week gone by.

Khushi Kapoor

Celebrating her birthday and turning a year older with style, Khushi Kapoor looked like a modern-day Barbie in a corset style dress from the House of CB. The maxi number hugged her slender figure and the corset accentuated her hourglass figure well. Deep red lips, hair styled into fuss-free waves and filled-in brows completed the diva's birthday look.

Katrina Kaif

For the last leg of promotions for her film Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif looked like a sea princess in an aqua blue tie-dye corset dress by Prabal Gurung. The outfit came with cutouts at her waist and a flowy skirt from waist down. Statement chaandbalis and minimal makeup completed her glam for the event.

Janhvi Kapoor

For her little sister Khushi's birthday party, big sis Janhvi slipped into a hot pink bodycon dress. The strappy number ended high at her thighs and hugged her figure. With her hair pulled into a high ponytail, filled-in brows and pink lips, Janhvi raised the temperature!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara's love for white kurta sets is well known now. The actress stepped out this week in a silk embroidered kurta set with straight-cut pajama pants with a lace hem. Elegant white juttis and a matching dupatta. Her hair was pulled back and a white face mask completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

For an event, Lolo sizzled in a body-hugging sparkling silver gown by Bhawna Rao. The outfit featured a sweetheart neckline and vertical silver lines running through the lengths of it. Her hair styled into easy waves and statement dangling silver earrings completed the diva's look.

Nora Fatehi

Looking like a million bucks, Nora sported a shimmery Toni Matcevski metallic silver gown with a high neck, cutouts at her waist and a full-sleeve pattern. Shimmery eyeshadow, filled-in brows, poker-straight side-parted hair and pink plump lips completed the diva's glamorous look.

Kajol

Stepping out of her comfort zone, Kajol sported a monochrome gown that made quite a statement. The actor's Jean Louis Sabaji black gown with a thigh-high slit made for a fashion-forward look with one sleeve. Shimmer eyeshadow, hair pulled back into a sleek bun and silver dangling earrings accessorised this outfit well.

Shilpa Shetty

Keeping it casual, Shilpa stepped out in a white shirt with an exaggerated ruffle neckline and a printed mini skirt beneath. A tan belt cinched her waist and shimmery slides along with a metallic gold handbag completed the actress' look.

Who was your best-dressed star from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

