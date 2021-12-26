Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Who was your BEST DRESSED actress from the week gone by?

We're at the last leg of 2021 and celebrities have truly upped their game this month. From red carpet premieres to film screenings to promotional activities and festive celebrations, Tinsel Town's most stylish are not holding back when it comes to dressing up. This week too, we got to see a number of grand looks that we're bookmarking for the next year. Take a look!

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress looked sleek and stylish in the trending colour of the year that we're going to see everywhere next year. The 29-year-old star slipped into a deep purple pantsuit by T Skaff, which featured puffy exaggerated sleeves and a pair of structured pants. Sleek, poker-straight hair completed this look.

Alia Bhatt

Looking like an Indian princess, Alia Bhatt rocked a golden Sabyasachi lehenga for the promotions of her upcoming film, RRR. The actress styled the tulle lehenga with a regal velvet dupatta and matching jhumka earrings that made quite a statement!

Deepika Padukone

For the red carpet premiere of 83, the film that DP both acted and produced, she made sure that her look was the talk of the town. She sported a custom Gauri and Nainika black strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline that hugged her slender figure well. A statement bejewelled necklace completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Also attending the premiere of 83 in style was Janhvi Kapoor. She got the memo too and rocked a black velvet off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline and a mermaid silhouette. The Ghost Stories actress completed her look with a pair of sheer pumps, statement rings and her hair styled into glamorous waves.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Elevated that she could celebrate Christmas, Bebo stepped out in a pair of brown leather bellbottom pants that she rocked with a Balenciaga black t-shirt. A Balenciaga X Gucci purse and animal printed pumps from Christian Louboutin completed the diva's look as she posed with her son Jeh.

Shraddha Kapoor

Giving us one smashing look after another, Shraddha Kapoor looked chic at the airport in a simple tee by Dhruv Kapoor that was neatly tucked into a pair of vegan leather pants in a woody brown shade. Styled with grey pumps, tinted sunglasses and a black handbag, the Ek Villain actress looked like a bombshell at the airport.

Parineeti Chopra

Making us take a mental note of the wedding season that isn't over just yet, Parineeti Chopra shimmered in a sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. The dual-tone ombre number was draped neatly over a matching blouse. Poker-straight glossy hair, blended smokey eyes and glossy neutral lips elevated her glam.

Tara Sutaria

For the Kapoor's Christmas brunch, Tara Sutaria looked like a million bucks in a simple white strapless bodycon dress that she styled with neutral pumps, poker-straight hair and an elegant solitaire necklace. Her Club L London number did full justice to Tara's sizzling figure.

Nora Fatehi

Giving us major inspiration for the upcoming party season, Nora Fatehi strutted out in a blazing red strapless dress with a thigh-high slit. The ruched number featured an attached layer at the back which doubled as a floor-sweeping train. Her hair was parted to one side in a sleek manner and simple, elegant earrings completed her look.

Who was your best-dressed diva from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh to Shahid Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED dapper star of the week?