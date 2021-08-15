Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Who was your best dressed actress from the week gone by?

Be it film promotions, weddings, events or even visits to spas and salons, Bollywood's leading ladies have always managed to bring their fashion A-game forward. From Kiara Advani's promotional looks to 's airport look and Shanaya Kapoor's desi look for a wedding, here's a look at our best-dressed list from the week.

Kiara Advani

Pantsuits are always a good idea and Kiara Advani's look from this week is proof of that. The actress picked out a white Amit Aggarwal number for the final leg of film promotions. The Kabir Singh starlet styled her ribbed white pantsuit with a lacy bralette and chunky bracelet paired with gold earrings. Her hair was styled into tousled waves and minimal makeup topped off this elegant look.

Deepika Padukone

After the wrap of her film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, the Padmaavat actress was spotted at the airport putting her most casual foot forward. She sported an indigo hued robe over a simple white tank top and blue jeans. White sneakers and a chain-link bag accessorised with matching gold hoop earrings completed this off-duty look.



Spotted at the premiere of a film, Katrina Kaif hopped on the latex pants bandwagon by opting for a black pair. She styled this with a denim off-shoulder top and transparent heels. Her brunette hair was styled into messy beach waves and a black face mask completed this effortlessly stylish look.

Ananya Panday

Making a strong case for neutral looks, Ananya Panday stepped out in an Oh Polly coordinated neutral-tone mini skirt and crop top set with ripped details. She styled this chic outfit with a gold choker and a pair of orange sneakers. With her hair pulled into a ponytail, minimal makeup topped off her look.



For the wrap party of her film Dhaakad in Budapest, Kangana Ranaut opted for a look as bold as she is! The Manikarnika star picked out a white lace bustier top that was tucked into a pair of high-waist white trousers. Layers of chain-link necklaces, gold earrings and her hair styled into a top knot completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

There's no such thing as too much sparkle and Janhvi Kapoor's Manish Malhotra ensemble from this week was a statement to that. The Dhadak star rocked the designer's crystal-encrusted blouse paired with an embellished skirt with absolute ease. A diamond necklace and her hair styled into effortless waves complete with minimal makeup complimented this look well.

Nene

Making our hearts go dhak-dhak, Madhuri Dixit stepped out in a shimmery Amir Aggarwal lehenga. The actress sported an emerald green bustier-style top with exaggerated sleeves and a glittery lehenga with zig-zag patterns.

Nora Fatehi

Doing desi dressing right, Nora stepped out to promote her film in an ivory Tarun Tahiliani anarkali. Her heavily embroidered number was styled with a matching embroidered dupatta and a statement green necklace.



Making her way back to the bay, the Saina star opted for an all-black look in a pair of cycling shorts paired with a long black tee. A white crossbody bag and matching sneakers were all she needed to complete this off-duty look.

Shanaya Kapoor

For her cousin Rhea Kapoor's wedding, Shanaya looked elegant in a bright orange Arpita Mehta lehenga. The bralette-style blouse was embellished with sequins and stones and a striped organza dupatta with a heavy border completed her desi look for the wedding festivities.

Ahuja

For Rhea Kapoor's wedding, Sonam looked like the sister of the bride in a pastel-hued anarkali by Anamika Khanna. She styled this with heavy kundan jewellery, juttis, flowers in her hair and rose-toned makeup to look elegant.

Tara Sutaria

The Marjaavaan actress looked nothing short of regal in a gold Anita Dongre lehenga for a shoot. Her blouse bore a plunging neckline paired with a high-waist A-line skirt with heavy zardozi and embroidery. A heavy kundan necklace and matching earrings topped off this look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

