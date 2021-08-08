Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Nora Fatehi: Who was your BEST DRESSED Bollywood actress of the week?

From film promotions to salon visits and outdoor shots, we spotted celebrities going about their routine while giving us some of the most spectacular looks. This week's verdict is out and it involved everybody from Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, , and many more A-listers from the industry. Take a look at our best-dressed list and tell us your favourites.

Kiara Advani

Giving us look after look this week was Kiara Advani. For events, promotions and more, the diva seamlessly switched from one outfit to the next. Our hands-down favourite has to be Kiara's JJ Valaya Couture lehenga which featured a chevron print. We love how the Kabir Singh actress styled the look with statement polki earrings and braided hair for a boho look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Back to work in full swing, Bebo stepped out for a shoot in a bright red one-shoulder gown with layers of ruffles and a thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled into glamorous beachy waves while a red lip that matched her outfit and black shoes topped off this look.

Nora Fatehi

Putting her most glamorous foot forward, Nora Fatehi looked like absolute royalty in a chikankari saree by Anjul Bhandari. The white saree featured detailed gold embroidery and a red border, styled with a matching red blouse. A statement gold necklace and bangles accessorised this look. Scarlet red lips and glistening makeup topped off her look well.

Alia Bhatt

Stepping out in a casual and colourful look, we loved Alia's simple ootd. It involved a tangerine and white shirt neatly tucked into a pair of denim shorts and styled with chunky white sneakers. Hair styled into loose curls, a white face mask and gold hoop earrings completed this chic look of the Brahmastra star.

Ananya Panday

Giving us yet another casual look this week was Ananya Panday. The Khaali Peeli star stepped out looking effortlessly stylish in a blue crop top paired with blue high-waisted distressed jeans. She topped off this look with a pair of white sneakers and minimal gold hoop earrings for a fresh look.

Deepika Padukone

Making a strong case for neutrals yet again, Deepika Padukone proved that repeating outfits is cool in her sandy-hued Zara coordinated set that she styled with a long brown overcoat with rolled-up sleeves. Sneakers, a tan face mask and her hair neatly pulled into a bun completed this effortlessly stylish look.

Disha Patani

Faux leather pants are the current raging trend among Bollywood's stars. Making a strong case for them, Disha picked out a pair of neutral-tone faux leather high-waisted pants and styled it with a burgundy crop top. Silver layered necklaces and her hair styled into voluminous waves completed her look.

Kriti Sanon

Mixing trends, we love how Kiara Advani pulled off a simple boho cropped knit top in multiple shades. She styled this with a pair of comfortable high-waisted ripped flared jeans, white sneakers and a black face mask to go.



Putting forth a one-of-a-kind desi look, Malaika Arora picked out a desi suit set with floral prints all over. Paired with palazzo pants, juttis and an elegant Dior handbag, Malla's look was perfect for the upcoming festive season and we are taking notes!



Making a strong case for satin, put forth a bold look in House of Cb. Her outfit featured a glittery bralette over which Sona threw on a satin crop top with rolled-up sleeves. She styled this with a high-waisted satin skirt with a thigh-high slit and strappy glittery gladiator-style slip-on shoes.

Ahuja

Bollywood's very own fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja kept it simple and stylish in a black maxi dress from The Vampire's Wife. Her high neck exaggerated sleeve and ruffle neckline number. She paired this with suede ballet flats and a Louis Vuitton bag for additional oomph.

Who was your best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's chevron JJ Valaya lehenga & polki earrings combo make for a STRIKING cocktail look: Yay or Nay