Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan to Ananya Panday: Who was your favourite showstopper at the FDCI x LFW this season

This edition of the joint fashion week saw some of the hottest celebrity showstoppers. Check them out and tell us who your favourite was.

The first-ever joint edition of the FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week commenced on March 16 and ended on the 21st. This edition saw shows both in digital and physical format shows with a range of designers showcasing their latest collections. Not just that, celebrity showstoppers too got the ball rolling and brought in additional excitement to the joint fashion week. Here's a roundup of all the celebrities that dazzled the runway.

Kiara Advani

The diva dazzled on the runway in a custom Manish Malhotra creation for the designer. Her shimmery silver outfit bore a cut out at her waist and a long flared skirt with heavy embellishments. The gown fit Kiara like a glove and also featured a long, floor-sweeping train.

Kartik Aaryan

Joining Kiara on the runway was her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. He looked dapper in a black custom suit by Manish Malhotra. His jacket featured intricately embroidered deer in gold that elevated the actor's look. Complete with formal dress shoes and his hair styled to perfection, we're crushing hard on his look!

Ananya Panday

Closing the fashion week was Lakme's new face - Ananya Panday. The diva played showstopper for Ruchika Sachdeva's line, Bodice. Ananya rocked a white crop top with a high-waisted colour blocked and pleated skirt styled with suede block heels. Tousled locks and a bright pink lip completed the diva's look.

Athiya Shetty

Taking the boho route, Athiya stepped out in a pastel yellow floral lehenga set by designer Payal Singhal. A bomber jacket gave her look a modern twist and we love how she wore white sneakers below, to put comfort first! A pair of white hoop earrings and a red lip rounded off her look.

Dia Mirza

Showcasing Taneria's latest collection, Dia Mirza looked resplendent in a gorgeous handloom number as she played showstopper for the brand. Her full-sleeve blouse and simple makeup highlighted the actress' evergreen look.



The actress strutted the runway in an indigo hued velvet lehenga by Tatwamm. We love her blue outfit with lovely gold embroidery all over that she paired with a bandhani dupatta casually draped over one arm, giving us wedding feels!

Pooja Hegde

Walking for Hyderabad-based designer Varun Chakkilam, Pooja Hegde looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a lovely white lehenga with blue floral patterns all over it and a matching blouse. A sheer dupatta and heavy silver necklace rounded off the diva's look for the event.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Looking exquisite in a dull gold lehenga by Shaveta and Anuj Label, musical sensation Divya Khosla Kumar walked as the showstopper for their show. We love the temple embroidery and the scalloped hem detail that was borne on the outfit.

Lara Dutta

Sashaying the runway in a lovely white saree by designer Sanjukta Dutta, Lara Dutta Bhupati played showstopper for the designer in a statement outfit that bore a gold block print on it. It also featured a splash of bright colours on the pallu and the outfit, giving it an Assamese look.

Which showstoppers' outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

