Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED leading lady from the week gone by?

We're almost at the end of 2021. While we reflect back on the year, Tinsel Town's hottest stars are wasting no time in dishing out one look after another. With promotions of upcoming films, events, movie releases and more lined up for the last week and the beginning of the next year, every diva has her fashion game levelled up to the playing field.

Ananya Panday

The Khaali Peeli actress has seriously been elevating her fashion game. Panday, was styled by Meagan Conessio in a Shivan and Narresh sweater styled with high-waist shorts, fishnet stockings and statement Chanel earrings. The actress' wet hairdo and minimal glam makeup complete with Christian Louboutin boots helped Ananya shed her girl-next-door avatar well!

Alia Bhatt

For the first leg of Brahmastra promotions, Alia sparkled bright in a blue shimmer bomber jacket paired with a metallic blue zip-up mini skirt. A simple sleek ponytail, minimal makeup and no accessories made for an effortlessly stylish look for the event.

Katrina Kaif

For her first public appearance after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, the newlyweds were spotted at the airport. Katrina looked like a total Punjabi bride in a pale pink kurta set with minimal gold floral work scattered all over. A thick embroidered border and an elegant semi-sheer dupatta draped over, accessorised with statement gold earrings, her red chooda and sindoor, completed the actress' look.

Deepika Padukone

For the international premiere of 83 in Saudi Arabia, Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a coral pink Michael Cinco gown. The off-shoulder pleated number featured a mermaid silhouette with shell-like detailing from her knees down. Styled with statement drop diamond earrings, her hair styled into a sleek bun Padukone was undoubtedly a sight to behold!

Malaika Arora

We're yet to witness a time when Malaika Arora doesn't look smoking hot. The diva stepped out during the week in a satin slip dress with a wrap-style skirt. The salmon-hued number featured a cowl neckline and showed off her lean legs. Gold stiletto pumps, hair styled into glam waves and rosy makeup completed the actress' look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Making a strong case for kaftans, Kapoor kept it fuss-free and stylish in a Sureena Chowdhri black kaftan with a purple border. The outfit featured a yoke detail neckline and she accessorised this with gold statement earrings and her hair styled into effortless waves.

Kiara Advani

Making a strong case for neutral hues, Kiara Advani sported an Anamika Khanna ensemble which featured a mosaic printed blouse styled with a high-waist satin dhoti pants. A jacket that matched her blouse, a statement emerald neckpiece and neutral-tone stilettos completed her look.

Nora Fatehi

It's been a week of playing with browns and neutral-tone shades for Nora Fatehi. The actress turned the airport into her personal runway in a neutral-tone bodycon rib-knit full sleeve maxi dress with a high neck. She rocked a brown pea coat over this and completed her look with a pair of neutral-tone pumps and a baby pink Dior bag.

Priyanka Chopra

For the grand premiere of her film Matrix, Priyanka Chopra sizzled on the red carpet in a dual-tone shimmery gown. The silver strapless number featured a red pleated applique work addition and a thigh-high slit to her outfit. Old Hollywood-style curls, defined eyes, glossy brown lips and a dewy glow, completed the actress' look.

Sara Ali Khan

Promoting her next film Atrangi Re with all gusto, Sara looked colourful in a bright pink sharara set. The actress gave a break to her white desi outfits and opted for a hot pink number with white embroidery and pink gharara pants topped with a sheer pink dupatta.

Shilpa Shetty

Heading out of the city in style, Shilpa Shetty made heads turn at the airport in a floral velvet lehenga in a bright orange shade. She layered this with a long full-sleeve jacket and statement gold jewellery. Defined eyes, hair styled to perfection and simple earrings completed her traditional avatar.

Who was your best-dressed star from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

