Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif to Shraddha Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED leading lady from the week gone by

No matter what they're doing or where they're heading to, Bollywood's hottest stars always put their best foot forward. This week was no less as we spotted divas stepping out for promotions, meetings, shoots and to catch flights. Desi ensembles are having a big moment right now thanks to the festive season. At the same time, shorts were big this week. Take a look at the best-dressed Bollywood divas from the week gone by.

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress beat the October heat by opting for a casual dressed down look. A neutral-tone bodysuit paired with classic blue denim shorts and white sneakers complete with a YSL belt bag. No makeup and her hair styled in a glossy, poker-straight manner, completed the diva's look.

Katrina Kaif

Promoting her film Sooryavanshi in full swing, Katrina Kaif sported a bright yellow Anamika Khanna pre-draped saree. It featured lovely red floral embroidery on the blouse and the jacket she topped off the outfit with. Poker-straight hair, glamorous makeup and a flawless smile completed the diva's look.

Shraddha Kapoor

For a cricket event, Shraddha was in full support for Team Blue in a Mati co-ordinated set which involved a pair of shorts and blazer teamed with a white tank top and white sneakers were all that the Ek Villian star needed for her simple look.

Sara Ali Khan

Always giving us desi inspiration, the actress stepped out in a casual yet comfortable breezy desi outfit. The white and blue combination outfit with elegant floral prints all over. The sleeveless number was styled with a matching dupatta and palazzo pants to complete her look.

Nora Fatehi

The Garmi dancer looked smashing in a neutral-tone crop top with a halter neck. It also featured cutouts at her neck and she styled it with simple blue jeans and a Gucci belt. A pair of white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton bag accessorised the dancer's airport look.

Karisma Kapoor

Sharing a few snapshots of her OOTD from a shoot, the actress looked regal in a Tarun Tahiliani black lehenga. With silver embellishments scattered all over, a deep, plunging blouse, deep plum lips and flowers in her hair completed the diva's look that we're taking inspiration from for the festive season.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In an Indo-Western look. Bebo opted for a kurta set with an asymmetrical hem and matching palazzo pants. The kurta bore gota work on it and pleated balloon sleeves complete with kolhapuri slippers and a yellow tote. The mother-of-two stepped out sans makeup and only a pair of mirror sunnies to complete her look.

Alia Bhatt

Biker shorts seem to be Alia Bhatt's current favourite to beat the heat. At the airport, she rocked a black pair styled with a black H&M sweatshirt. A pair of white sneakers, Lennon sunnies, a black face mask and a large tote bag completed the diva's effortless airport look.

Kangana Ranaut

To accept her national award, Kangana Ranaut was all decked up in a grand gold Kanjeevaram saree. The Thalaivii actress accessorised this outfit with a glamorous gold necklace, matching earrings and her hair pulled back in a sleek manner with flowers in it.

Who was your best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

