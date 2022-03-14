Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: BEST & WORST dressed at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards

March 13th marked an exciting day in the entertainment industry as Tinsel Town's finest stars made their way to the Hello Hall of Fame awards. While Bollywood and television's finest men suited up for the event, the ladies were dressed in their most sparkly and lavish gowns, showing off their sculpted figures and paving the way for all new fashion trends.

Take a look at the best and worst dressed stars at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards from last night.

Kiara Advani

The actress took home the award for Best Actress in a lemon yellow shimmer slip dress by Dhruv Kapoor. The Shershaah actress' strappy number featured a deep neck and thigh-high slit and she accessorised it with statement pumps and simple gold earrings. The diva looked ultra-glam with her hair pulled back into a sleek updo and styled into a rope braid, showing off the strappy backless style of her outfit.

Kriti Sanon

Showing us that there's no such thing as over-the-top styling, Kriti Sanon walked the red carpet in a purple ruffle number by Atelier Zuhra. Her strapless gown featured a corset-style bodice and opened up into an opulent ruffle skirt from waist-down, which featured a high-low hemline and a floor-sweeping train. The Mimi actress showed off her sleek legs in a pair of three-strap stilettos and pulled her hair up into a chic bun to complete the look.

Ananya Panday

The Gehraiyaan actress looked sultry in a sheer black Aadnevik outfit for the red carpet. Her halter-neck netted sheer black number bore a nude bodice beneath it and a ruffle black tulle hem that gave the high-low silhouette a dramatic touch. Panday's backless dress also bore a black waist-cinching belt and completed her look with stilettos. Her hair styled into a rope braid completed the star's look.

Taapsee Pannu

Twinning with the red carpet, Taapsee looked divine in a red gown by Zara Umrigar. Her strappy number featured a sweetheart neckline, floral applique work and sequins all over her gown which also bore a floor-sweeping train. The diva pulled her hair up into a neat bun and completed her outfit with a pair of statement earrings.

Rekha

The legendary actress also graced the red carpet last night. The diva shone brightly in her go-to look; a glamorous gold and white silk saree styled with a full-sleeve blouse and matching potli. Her hair pulled into a neat bun, jasmine flowers in her hair and ruby red lips completed her look.

Masaba Gupta

Looking like an Egyptian princess in a customised black outfit that she designed for herself, ace designer turned actress Masaba Gupta also walked the red carpet. Her strapless bodycon fit also featured a thigh-high slit but it was the diva's accessories that stole the show. A gold choker and layered necklaces, statement gold bracelets on both wrists and a pair of strappy stilettos completed her look.

Sidharth Malhotra

Looking like an absolute hunk, Sid, who took home an award last night, rocked a navy blue pantsuit from Gaurav Gupta's shelves. The actor's blazer featured scattered gold sequins and was sported over a crisp white shirt, matching bowtie and formal pants complete with black dress shoes. He undoubtedly made for one of the best-dressed men of the night!

Vicky Kaushal

Making us swoon, Vicky Kaushal who also took home an award for Sardar Udham sported a suit designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. His black blazer was styled over a pastel purple waistcoat and crisp white shirt as he struck a pose for the camera with a simple bowtie completing it.

Karan Johar

The ace director, producer and fashionista also walked the red carpet last evening keeping it stylish in a black structured pantsuit with grey twisted patterns all over the blazer. Velvet trousers, black dress shoes, his black-framed spectacles and a bowtie ensured he looked crisp and stylish.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The Gehraiyaan star stood apart from his contemporaries as he struck a pose in a white suit! Looking dapper, Sid sported a blue shirt beneath his white double-breasted blazer and high-waist formal trousers. Black dress shoes and tinted sunglasses were his accessories for the night.

Kartik Aaryan

Striking a balance between casual and formal, Kartik Aaryan sported a navy blue Dior suit over a turtleneck full-sleeved white t-shirt. He rocked this outfit with a pair of sneakers and a silver necklace on the red carpet. The suit we loved but didn't think it went well with the sneakers and turtleneck tee beneath!

What are your thoughts on the red carpet looks from last night? Who was the best dressed according to you? Comment below and let us know.

