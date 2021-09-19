Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi to Deepika Padukone: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?

Nobody makes a stronger case for dressing up than the divas of Bollywood. The trendsetters have always managed to make heads turn with their choice of outfits both at red carpets and when they're out running errands or even for film promotional events. Take a look at everybody from Nora Fatehi to and 's outfits of the week that we're crushing hard on!

From comfortable athleisure looks to casual desi outfits and coordinated sets, we saw it all this week. Take a look at who wore what and let us know who was your best-dressed Bollywood celebrity from the week gone by.

Deepika Padukone

The queen of hearts, Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport making a strong case for tone-on-tone dressing in a green sweatshirt and matching joggers. She topped this off with a checkered long coat from Zara and white kicks to complete her look. DP's hair was styled into effortless waves and minimal makeup completed this look.

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress was spotted attending meetings looking elegant in a pastel grey summer fit-and-flare dress with laser-cut detailing. She styled this with metallic gold flats, her face mask and her favourite Gucci tote bag while her hair was left open and completed her look.

Nora Fatehi

The 'Garmi' star stepped out in a pastel green skirt suit to head out of the city in style. Nora Fatehi styled this with a white tank top beneath and cushion heels topped off with a white Hermes tote bag. Tinted sunglasses, a face mask and her hair styled to perfection completed the diva's look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Spotted at a shoot, Bebo looked ultra-stylish in a scarlet red mid-length dress. The mother-of-two had makeup that accentuated her cheekbones, filled-in brows and a neutral-tone pout that completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Known for her love for white salwar suits, Sara picked out yet another one from her vast collection for meetings in the city. Her kurta bore minimal floral embroidery all over and a matching border on her dupatta. Almost no makeup and poker-straight hair completed the Love Aaj Kal actor's look.

Alia Bhatt

Also taking the white kurta route, Alia Bhatt stepped out for a meeting in an elegant white sleeveless kurta with a pair of dhoti pants and a white dupatta to complete her look. A pair of block-heel kohlapuri slippers, glossy hair and minimal glam completed the actress' look.

Kriti Sanon

Making a strong case for white outfits, the Mimi actress picked out a strapless white top to pair with white flared jeans for a dinner date in the city. White plush slippers, stacked-up necklaces and a zebra-printed bag completed the star's look. Her hair was styled into glamorous waves and minimal makeup topped off her effortlessly stylish look.



Giving us wedding outfit inspiration, Disha Patani looked gorgeous in a pastel green anarkali set by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for an event. We love the detailed embroidery on Disha's outfit and her minimal makeup that topped it off well. Her brunette locks were left loose and completed her look well.

Janhvi Kapoor

In a ruched dress from DATT, Janhvi Kapoor looked all kinds of smoking in the white number which showed off a hint of her toned legs and hourglass figure. The actress styled this with gold-tone stilettos, drop earrings, smokey eyes and her hair styled into messy beach waves.



In a bright pink outfit from Aje, Malla showed us what a dramatic outfit looks like. Her crop top featured oversized balloon sleeves and she paired it with matching high-waisted pants while her hair was styled into glamorous waves. Shimmery pink eyelids, neutral-tone lips and filled-in brows completed the diva's look.

Ananya Panday

Making her way back to the bay from the Maldives, Ananya looked her casual best in a white sports bra paired with denim bum shorts. A blue check shirt tied at her waist and white sneakers completed the actress' look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed star from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

