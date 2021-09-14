Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Rihanna to Billie Eilish: Who wore what & BEST DRESSED stars on the red carpet

The biggest fashion event of the year, the Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and saw celebrities put their most stylish foot forward. While we missed the regulars like Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Blake Lively and more, Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and more made up for it with their looks.

Woman of the hour, Anna Wintour picked out a floral Oscar de la Renta gown for the event, taking a break from Chanel, the luxury brand she usually opts for every year!

Kendall Jenner

The 25-year-old supermodel looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer bejewelled crystal-encrusted Givenchy number on the red carpet. The cold shoulder number came with shoulder pads that were also bejewelled and she accessorised the outfit with a statement choker. Subtle yet glam makeup completed the reality television star's look.

Rihanna

The Queen of the Met Gala never fails to impress us. Riri opted for an all-black Balenciaga look which involved a dress with an exaggerated ruffle neckline and ruffle hem. Her dress even featured pockets! Statement diamond jewellery which included a necklace and matching crown, topped off with a black beanie completed the beauty mogul's look as she posed with ASAP Rocky. Plum hued lips, graphic eyeliner and contoured face completed her look.

Billie Eilish

Taking a break from wearing oversized casual outfits, the Grammy-award winning singer was almost unrecognisable in a massive Oscar de la Renta gown. The neutral, pastel off-shoulder with a floor-sweeping train was incredibly flattering to the Bad Guy singer. Flawless, minimal makeup with graphic liner and hair styled into glam waves completed the diva's look.

Gigi Hadid

The American supermodel stepped out in a monochrome Prada gown for the 2021 Met Gala. Her ivory number came with black detailing beneath. But that's not all - Gigi's glam game was strong as well and she debuted an all-new hair colour in a burgundy tone for the grand event.

Jennifer Lopez

The Jenny from the Block singer who was at the VMAs last night, attended the Met Gala in a Ralph Lauren number looking fierce as ever. Her dress, which bore a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, was paired with a feathered jacket and a cowboy hat. Oxidised silver statement jewellery and glam makeup completed her look.

Kim Kardashian

Giving us the most unusual look of the night, Kim K opted for a black Balenciaga outfit that covered up every inch of her body including her face! Kim's dress came with not one but two floor-sweeping capes.

Kristen Stewart

The Spencer star, who is also the face of Chanel, opted for an unusual look which included a floral, frill blouse paired with white high-waisted pants, which was a slightly unusual pick for the theme - In America: The Lexicon of Fashion. Her freshly dyed blonde hair was rolled up into bangs and pulled back into a ponytail for a different look.

Megan Fox

Putting her sexiest foot forward, Megan Fox who was also at the VMAs last night, stepped out in a scarlet red Dundas gown. Her outfit bore a criss-cross pattern and a thigh-high slit that showed off the Transformer star's lean legs. A pair of peep-toe pumps, a swipe of red lips, defined bags and hair pulled into a right braid, completed her look.

Karlie Kloss

Also in a shade of red, model Karlie Kloss looked like a million bucks in a Carolina Herrera high-low dress with a plunging neckline. The scarlet number was incredibly flattering to Kloss' lean frame and featured exaggerated rose-styled detailing on her shoulders. Red lips, her hair slicked back and sky-high heels completed her red carpet look.

Lorde

Looking regal as ever, Lorde opted for a minimal yet classy Bode number which came with an open shirt styled with a high-waisted skirt that bore colourful beads and gemstones on them. A gold crown and almost no makeup completed the Liability singer's red carpet look.

Timothee Chalamet

The Met Gala 2021 co-chair kept his look classic in a white Haider Ackermann outfit which featured a double-breasted cropped blazer styled over a white tee and matching trousers with high socks. Following the theme, the actor did the most American thing and completed his look with a pair of classic white Converse shoes!

Dan Levy

Schitt's Creek writer and actor Dan Levy opted for an experimental look in a custom Loewe look which featured exaggerated shoulders. His outfit had a silhouette of two men kissing, on the shirt which featured an ombre sequin pattern on it. The actor styled this with floral boots and a white clutch to complete his look.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The engaged couple were also present at the Met Gala 2021 and packed on the PDA for the red carpet! Brooklyn looked handsome in a suit while Peltz opted for an elegant pink strappy gown from Valentino. She further styled this with baby pink gloves and statement solitaire earrings while her makeup was all about a blended smokey eye and poker-straight, centre-parted hair.

Lil Nas

After his performance at the VMAs, the singer sported three different looks in gold on the red carpet at the Met Gala. All three from Versace, one was an armoured suit in metallic gold, the next was a shimmery jumpsuit with the iconic Versace logo on the sleeves and the third was a massive over-the-top gown with exaggerated shoulders and a long flowy cape. Talk about magnificence at its finest!

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie

Looking like old Hollywood glamour, Kit picked out a monochrome pantsuit from Saint Laurent complete with a black bowtie while Leslie looked gorgeous in a sunshine yellow Oscar de la Renta strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Irina Shayk

Making a strong case for neutrals and florals, Irina looked resplendent in a Moschino gown at the Met Gala. Her strapless number came with a corset-style bodice and a thigh-high slit, with flower detailing running through her outfit and all over her train, making for a refreshing look!

Emily Blunt

Looking angelic, The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt picked out a white and shimmery Miu Miu gown for the red carpet. Her outfit featured a white long cape and a high neck. A sparkly, starry silver crown and matching embellished bracelet completed the actress' look for the red carpet.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Keeping their look clean and minimal, JB and Hailey twinned in black. The Grammy-winning singer wore a custom suit from his brand Drew House while Hailey opted for a black velvet Saint Laurent dress with a sweetheart neckline and a simple, silver necklace.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Hollywood's current favourite sweethearts walked the red carpet together giving us couple goals in Michael Kors. The Senorita duo packed on the PDA while Shawn left his shirt behind and showed off his abs while leaving his leather jacket open and accessorising with a necklace and double belts.

Cabello on the other hand shimmered in a purple coordinated set which featured a crop top and high-waisted sequin skirt with a thigh-high slit and feathered jacket.

Who according to you was the best-dressed star at the event? Comment below and let us know.

