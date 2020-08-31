MTV VMAs 2020: Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande to Lady Gaga: The best & worst dressed celebrities at the award show

The MTV Video Music Awards were shot last evening and saw some of the coolest musicians performing and taking home awards. Here are the best and worst dressed of the lot.

One of the biggest nights for music, the MTV Video Music Awards was filmed yesterday. It became the first awards live award show to be filmed during the pandemic. However, it was filmed differently with an audience-free stage across locations around New York City, according to a report by Variety.

Some of the biggest celebrities including BTS, The Weekend, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and more performed at the event.

The award show has always been more than music. It also sees some spectacular fashion moments where celebrities flaunt their individual styles.

Take a look at some of the most stylish moments from the red carpet event.

Miley Cyrus

In a sheer and sparkly bright gown by Mugler, Miley Cyrus made a strong case for the naked dress. Black lingerie and matching gloves and heels completed her look. Bold red lips, an elegant necklace and hoop earrings also added a dash of punk to her look, making her one of the best dressed at the event.

Bella Hadid

An ardent fan of the '90s fashion scene, Bella Hadid also made her way to the film the show and presented an award in one of the most minimal looks of the night. She opted for a simple sheer black bodysuit and trousers by Nensi Dojaka with her hair up in a messy chic bun and side-parted bangs that she cut herself during quarantine! We loved how experimental she was with this look.

Lady Gaga

The singer/songwriter took home the very first Tricon Award for successfully making it into the music, fashion and acting fields. She made quite a statement with all the face masks she opted for. Safe to say, she didn't fail to impress us both on the red carpet and on stage.

On the red carpet, Gaga went with a metallic pleated AREA dress from the brand's Fall/Winter 2020 line and wore a bubble over her face.

On stage, she accepted an award for Best Artist in a dramatic outfit which bore feathers and a mirror finish bodice.

She also wore a lavish emerald green Christopher John Rogers gown with a mask that bore horns, while collecting an award for Best Song.

Ariana Grande

The singer featured her new signature hairdo with two pigtails and a latex outfit for her performance at the VMAs. Chunky platform stilettos and matching earrings completed the look. It was a relatively toned-down look for Grande, something we aren't used to. But we do love her hairdo!

Jaden Smith

Smith looked sweet on the red carpet in a multicolour cardigan he wore over a simple white tee and layered necklaces with matching bracelets. Pink small oval sunnies completed the singer's simple look.

Nicole Richie

Richie looked fresh and resplendent in a green Cong Tri green mini dress and served some rock/punk vibes with a long train and a jewelled headband. She picked out the shade as a nod to her upcoming socially conscious album which is reportedly about 'organic vegetables'. We love her look from head-to-toe!

Joey King

The Kissing Booth star picked out a floral Versace number for the Video Music Awards filming yesterday. She looked like a mix of fierce and dainty in the floral number that she styled with a chunky gold necklace and matching barrettes, making for a look we absolutely loved!

Madison Beer

Also there to present an award, Madison opted for a black Mugler bodycon mini dress with contrasting sheer material. Complete with platform stilettos and a dewy glow, she looked red carpet ready. The diva looked toned down and played it safe and simple in the outfit and while she wasn't the worst dressed, we believe she could have picked something more experimental for the show.

We sure are impressed by the turnout and all that the celebrities wore, with nobody badle dressed at all! Who according to you was the best-dressed celebrity at the awards show? Comment below and let us know.

