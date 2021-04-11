Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor: The BEST DRESSED leading ladies from the week gone by

With yet another week gone by while the city is coping with an all-new lockdown, here are the best-dressed leading ladies and your guide to who wore what.

New lockdown rules have been issued for all states. But this hasn't seemed to have hampered the daily affairs of celebrities who managed to step out, make appearances, go about their shoots while following guidelines. While this week saw lesser celebrities stepping out, we still managed to get quite a few fabulous looks they sported that made it to the best-dressed list.

Take a look!

Nora Fatehi

Raising the temperatures and giving us a demure but sexy look, Nora sported a scarlet red dress as she hurried for a meeting in the city. The red bodycon mini dress hugged her slender frame and flaunted her curves. She paired this with a pair of black Louboutins and her Louis Vuitton tote, while her hair was styled into perfect curls.

Ananya Panday

Showing us how to do colour blocking right, Ananya Panday stepped out for a shoot in the city last week. She rocked a colourful crop top that she styled with a high-waisted skirt. A dual-tone tangerine and hot pink blazer complete with chunky colourful sneakers and her hair pulled up into a half ponytail made for a vibrant look.



Reliving her vacation memories through her pictures, Shraddha Kapoor flooded our timelines with some glorious photos from her Maldives vacation. While it was hard to pick a favourite, we settled on this bright yellow halter neck monokini that she styled with a white sarong around her waist. A pair of sunglasses completed this informal look.

Kriti Sanon

Doing airport dressing right, Kriti Sanon kept it comfortable in a colourful sweatsuit. She rocked a sweatshirt in hues of pastel yellow, grey and white, with a pair of matching joggers, styled with white sneakers and her face mask making for a comfortable yet stylish look.



Known for her love for handlooms, we weren't surprised with Kangana sported yet another saree from her vast collection at the airport. She picked out a sunshine yellow bandhani number that she styled with a tan handbag. Statement earrings, round sunnies and a dab of red lips were all she needed to look glam at the airport.

Janhvi Kapoor

One of the last few to head to the Maldives on vacation, Janhvi Kapoor's vacation wardrobe is something we're crushing hard on! Our favourite though has to be this colourful bikini that she styled with a simple boho beaded necklace and matching sarong. Her long beachy waves completed this off-duty, vacation look.

Who according to you was the best-dressed celebrity of the week? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 6 Types of trousers that you need to add to your wardrobe in 2021

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×