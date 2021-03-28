Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon to Kangana Ranaut: The BEST DRESSED leading Bollywood ladies of the week
With yet another week gone by, curfews being imposed, the number of coronavirus cases on the rise and celebrities being tested positive for the virus, it hasn't been a very eventful week in Bollywood. While shoots are still ongoing the number of appearances has dwindled. But we're still making the most of it and have a rundown of all the best looks from this past week. Take a look!
Nora Fatehi
The Dilbar star who often sets the stage on fire stepped out in her favourite outfit combination. A pair of blue jeans and a simple white tank top. A black Gucci belt, her favourite Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of transparent pumps, making for a sleek street style look.
Kriti Sanon
Channelling all the summer vibes, Kriti kept it fresh in a colourful Nirmooha strappy wrap dress. The outfit bore a high-low hemline and showed off her slender legs. A wet hairdo, loads of highlighter and sass completed Kriti's look that substantially raised the temperatures high!
Kangana Ranaut
It was an eventful week for Kangana. The actress celebrated her birthday and also launched the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Known for her love for the elegant drape, she looked ravishing in a blush pink Anamika Khanna number that bore a scalloped hem with intricate beaded details on it. A simple choker and her messy waves left loose, completed the diva's look.
Deepika Padukone
Showing us what the colour of the season is, DP kept it casual in a pair of lime green Dodo Bar Or latex pants that she styled with a matching green backless blouse and a pair of Nike Air Jordans to complete the all-green look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Making her way back to work post her pregnancy, Bebo kept it simple yet stylish in a midi floral Zara wrap dress. A pair of white Prada heels, her hair styled into messy, loose waves, defined eyes and glossy nude lips completed the actress' look.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Doing fusion dressed right in a bright green indo-western outfit, Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked radiant. Her tie-dye Nupur Kanoi one-shoulder kurta styled over a pair of breezy loose palazzos in a bright green shade. Statement silver earrings and her hair styled into waves completed Shilpa's look.
Disha Patani
Showing us how to do off-duty dressing right, Disha Patani picked out a simple pink sports bra and joggers set. She threw over a white fleece hoodie and sported a pair of Puma slides to keep herself comfortable.
Who according to you was the best dressed of the week? Comment below and let us know.
