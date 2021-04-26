Oscars 2021: Zendaya, Viola Davis to Regina King: The BEST DRESSED leading ladies at the Academy Awards

The Oscars 2021 took place on April 26th in two locations in Los Angeles and saw the who's who of the film industry walk the red carpet. Take a look at all the fashion that went down!

Organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy Awards 2021 is still underway. The prestigious award show is being held in two different locations in Los Angeles, rather than keeping the show virtual.

The award show has been known over the years for not just acknowledging the best films of the year, but also the fantastic fashion on the red carpet before and after the event. Despite the pandemic, this year was no different. Take a look at who wore what at the Academy Awards 2021.

Viola Davis

Nominated for best actress, Viola Davis walked down the Oscars 2021 red carpet in a custom Alexander McQueen white gown. The outfit featured a plunging neckline and a laser-cut pattern till her waist and then opened up into a flared skirt. She wore a bodice that matched her skin tone beneath the outfit and accessorised her look with dainty diamond bracelets, earrings and a simple white clutch. Her hair was styled away from her face and it gave us a good look at her makeup which involved defined eyes, neutral lips and lots of highlighter.

Zendaya

A presenter at the Oscars, Zendaya managed to leave us speechless yet again. The Malcolm and Marie actress looked elegant in a Valentino Haute Couture fluo yellow chiffon dress that was custom-made for her by the brand's creative director. Her strapless yellow outfit featured a waist-cut out and took around 300 hours to create by hand! The dress also bore a thigh-high slit and a sweeping long train. Zendaya accessorised the glamorous outfit with statement jewels from Bulgari.

Regina King

Looking like a vision, Regina King struck a pose in a custom powder blue Louis Vuitton ensemble. Her outfit bore silver vertical stripes all over and statement sleeves that were a huge trend before the pandemic struck. Her cropped locks were styled in a poker-straight manner and she accessorised this outfit with simple, statement silver jewels which included multiple rings, earrings and a slinky bracelet. Her makeup was all about highlighting her eyes. We are obsessed with Regina's dress and hair!

Reese Witherspoon

A common face at the Oscars, Reese Witherspoon looked radiant in a red Dior gown on the red carpet. Her dress featured a knotted, asymmetrical neckline. The dual-tone dress bore a patch of a deeper, maroon hue on one side and she accessorised this with a black Christian Dior belt that gave her outfit some shape and cinched her waist. A statement silver bracelet and earrings made for the perfect additions to this look. Her hair was styled in a sleek, poker-straight manner and neatly tucked behind her ears. Smudged, smokey eyes, pretty pink lips and lots of highlighter further glamorized this look.

Laura Dern

Joining her Big Little Lies co-star on the red carpet was Laura Dern. The actor picked out an unusual look on the red carpet with a monochrome Oscar de la Renta creation. This outfit featured a black fitted bodice till her hips and opened up into a white feathered voluminous skirt. Dern's side-parted hair was styled into glamorous bouncy curls and her makeup was kept simple with deep pink lips.

Margot Robbie

Also on the red carpet, was Margot Robbie, who produced a film that was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars! Robbie donned a lace Chanel number at the awards show. Her strappy, straight cut outfit bore floral applique work all through. With her blonde locks pulled back into a low ponytail, bangs styled to perfection and a few face-framing tendrils left loose, Robbie exuded Parisian vibes on the red carpet.

Halle Berry

Making heads turn and ensuring all eyes were on her, Halle Berry made quite a statement in a custom made Dolce and Gabbana number on the Oscars red carpet! Her violet strapless number bore a plunging sweetheart neckline. It also featured a slouchy bow at her waist and Berry showed off the layers of chiffon by picking it up and twirling on the red carpet! Her pixie bob was styled to perfection and makeup was kept simple with all attention on her dress.

Who according to you was the best dressed at the Oscars 2021 red carpet? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED actress of the week?

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×