Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: Who is the best dressed golden girl according to you? COMMENT

Leading ladies of Bollywood have been known to look their glamorous selves no matter where they go. More than anything, they love to experiment with their ensembles every now and then even though if it means stepping out of their comfort zone and going all out with a bright gold ensemble. From red carpets to wedding receptions, B-Town divas have time and again opted for gold clothing and believe it or not, they’ve slayed every inch of it! So, we picked all of our favourite looks by these golden girls and to be honest, it’s getting a bit difficult to choose our favourite!

Jonas

PeeCee made a rather impressive statement as she stepped foot on the Golden Globes red carpet looking like a Golden lady herself. The diva who went all out with an embellished gold wonder by Ralph Lauren made a bold choice by styling it up with a bold lip hue. Brushed open waves and a pendant necklace made for a stunning look!

Deepika Padukone chose gold outfits not once, not twice but thrice and managed to steal the show every time. Which gold look by the diva is your favourite?

Sonam Kapoor loves her gold attire and we’ve seen her rocking them for years now. She recently took her love for gold ensembles international as she dazzled in an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Anushka Sharma showed the world the right way to rock OTT ensembles as she stole the show in this gorgeous gold number at an Award show in the city. She managed to balance out the flamboyance of the silhouette and the bright colour with minimal makeup and hair.

Ananya Panday

Even before her film released, Ananya Panday left the world staring as she looked gorgeous in a gold number by Yousef Aljasmi.

Alia Bhatt made quite a lot of heads turn in a gold lehenga. She usually does not go OTT but her lehenga does manage to steal the show.

Janhvi Kapoor

Just like Alia, Janhvi made a stunning statement in a gold number by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She took the traditional route with dangler earring, smudged kohl and low bun.

Kat made quite an impressive statement as she not only wore a gold saree but amplified it with a stunning jacket that she wore over her shoulders. While the whole look was a bit unconventional, she managed to pull it off with oomph.

One of our absolute favourite looks by the diva, Sonakshi outdid herself n this Ali Younes Couture gown making quite a lot of heads turn!

