Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: ALL the looks from yesterday that you should not miss out

From promotional looks to off-duty looks, check out everything that celebrities wore yesterday.

When it comes to dressing up, Bollywood actress take the bait. Nobody decks up quite like them when they need to clean up and head out. Whether they need to step out to run errands or even head to the airport, they are impeccably dressed. And if they have to head to an event, nobody does it as well as they do. Check out all the celebrity looks from yesterday!

Jonas

Spotted at the airport, PeeCee picked out an all-white outfit in the form of a sweatshirt and denims. A furry light pink teddy coat and matching shoes with rose-tinted glasses and a classy tan leather handbag completed her stylish airport look.



The actress headed out and about with her mom in a casual avatar. A graphic tee paired with simple blue distressed denims and loafers made for an easy, off-duty look that we love!

Kriti Sanon

In an outfit by Shivan and Narresh, the Lukka Chuppi actress opted for a colourful flared dress that she paired with a tube top, a belt that cinched her waist and colourful bangles. The actress looked bright and beautiful in the outfit while her hair was styled into messy curls to complete her look.



By far the best dressed of the day, Sona picked out a pastel pink drape by Anamika Khanna. A simple blouse that she draped a lacy saree over, was topped off with a matching shrug with loads of threadwork on it. Oxidised statement jewellery in the form of a lovely neckpiece and matching earrings completed her look.



The actress who is busy promoting her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, opted for a leather look. A simple leather dress donned over a crisp white shirt paired with pantyhose completed the actress's look. Large, statement gold earrings and her hair styled into messy waves completed her look.

Ananya Panday

Keeping it casual, Panday stepped out in the city in a simple crop top that she paired with black jeans, a pair of colourful sneakers and a bag with her initials monogrammed on it.

Which actress's style do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More