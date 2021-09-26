Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: The BEST DRESSED Bollywood actresses from the week

When it comes to dressing up, Bollywood's divas never let us down. Be it their street style looks, ultra-glam red carpet looks or even when they are jet-setting off to exotic locations at the airport, they look put together. Despite this week being uneventful, we spotted several celebs looking their stylish best.

From house parties to events to airports, celebs were all about keeping it chic and comfortable here are the best-dressed Bollywood actresses from the week gone by.

Jonas

For the Global Citizen Live event in Paris, PeeCee rocked an Earth-theme dress from ace designer Prabal Gurung's collection. The actress' dual-tone number came with a halter neckline and cut-outs at her waist. Minimal makeup and her hair styled into breezy waves completed the Desi girl's look for the event.

Ananya Panday

At Manish Malhotra's house party, the 22-year-old actress opted for an all-black look. Her outfit involved a one-shoulder crop top paired with a pair of black skinny bellbottom pants. Clear block heels, hair styled into tousled waves and minimal makeup completed Panday's look for the evening.



The next diva to be part of the celebrations with designer Manish Malhotra was Malaika Arora who looked smoking hot in a black bodycon dress with a bandage and sheer detailing. She paired this thigh-high slit dress with a pair of strappy stilettos and carried a black clutch with her. A dewy glow, brown lips and hair pulled up into a chic bun completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

The next to arrive at the happening event of the week was Karisma Kapoor. She got the memo and was also dressed in all-black. Keeping her look relatively simple, Lolo picked out a black tee that she neatly tucked into a pair of black high-waisted pants. Stacked-up gold necklaces, black slides and a Bottega Veneta bag completed her look.



Jet setting off to the Maldives was Parineeti Chopra with her family. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star upgraded her basic look that involved a simple white T-shirt and denim jeans with a Dhruv Kapoor oversized blazer with cloud patterns on it. A pair of loafers, tinted sunglasses and a Prada handbag completed her vacay look.



The Bhuj star gave us an experimental look this week in a mix between boho and grunge. She picked out a tribal Saaksha and Kinni blue blouse with mirror work on it and styled it over a black slip. The blouse was neatly tucked into her high-waisted trousers. She gave this boho look a grunge twist by pairing it with black combat boots.

Kriti Sanon

There's no such thing as too much blue and Kriti Sanon's latest look was adequate proof of that. Keeping her off-duty look simple yet stylish, the Mimi star picked out a pastel blue crop top that she styled with high-waist distressed jeans. An indigo blue shrug topped off her outfit and a pair of white sneakers completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Co-ord never go out of style and Janhvi Kapoor's latest outfit is proof of that. The actress picked out a neon green co-ord set from Appapop for an event and styled the crop top and high-waisted skirt with poker-straight hair and glam makeup, looking on-trend!

Who according to you was the best-dressed actress from the week gone by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps it stylish in an Earth theme Prabal Gurung dress in Paris: Yay or Nay?