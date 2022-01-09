Ranbir Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter to Ayushmann Khurrana: Who was your BEST DRESSED star of the week?

The regular streak of dressing up all dashing has taken the edge off and it's solely the pandemic that needs to be blamed. We had the New Year kicked off last week with not-so flamboyant celebrations and you'll still root for an overly minimalistic style. Because do we really have the room to play up our style with us barely having a reason or two to step out? On a day when you decide to head out, we'll show you how to stick to comfort like Bollywood men.

Trust Ranbir Kapoor to spotlight camo print in the coolest way. Here, he proved sweatshirts are a no-brainer that makes winter fashion appealing. Seen with actor and his gorgeous girl, Alia Bhatt dressed chic in black and grey, the Sanju star wore a green sweatshirt that bore shades of camouflage print. He paired this crew-neck number with grey utility pants. He nailed his airport style with a chocolate brown baseball cap, suede shoes, backpack, and double masks.

The ideal time to stay cocooned to comfy-chic and cool outfits is definitely now. Take lessons from the Heropanti actor who opted for athleisure and rocked the monotone style in a blue sleeveless zipper jacket and sweatpants. Oh, here goes another look for gym-goers. Since you're working out at home now, ease into a grey tank top and loose-fit black track pants just like Tiger Shroff. Skip the espadrilles.

Come what may this season, jackets aren't meant to be eliminated from your style. To call it an everyday staple is an understatement. It swears by warmth and keeps you so stylish. Kartik Aaryan wore a deep blue printed sweatshirt with a hoodie and clubbed this with faded black denim that entailed distressed details. He finished off his sporty look with Nike shoes. If you're all for 'live all day in shorts', here's another spiffy set that comprises a sleeveless Nike t-shirt with a crew neck. This number reads 'Live Strong'. The Dhamaka actor wrapped up his OOTN with shorts, white executive-length socks, a black mask, a trendy red printed bandana that covered up his hair (perfect for a bad hair day), and Hummel's sneakers.

Here's another night in the life of stellar dresser, Ayushmann Khurrana. Dressed like a perfectionist in Diesel's graphic printed t-shirt, he combined it with utility pants and shoes that bore the luxe look of pink neon and glittery green. The takeaway: Green is the new cool!

December is the universal month known for vacations. And, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter didn't let this pass up, hence, they holidayed in Ranthambore National Park. They were photographed together in Mumbai airport and had their winter style perfected. The Dhadak actor chose a black jacket with a fleece collar and distressed details. He layered this up over a V-neck tee and put the look together with utility pants, black shoes, and aviators. Nothing quite like when you fuse a colour play into your look, take that beanie and jacket for instance.

