Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana to Sidharth Malhotra: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

And, just like that Sunday is here. The day that calls for a revisit of suave looks sported by Bollywood men throughout the week that went by crowded with festive spirit, jet-set moments, and a film screening. Having witnessed zero let-downs, we are here to make your style less complicated as days pass by with these does-it-all outfits. Tips ahead!



Ranveer Singh’s style has never been short of colours. It’s downright dapper something only he could pull off. Never the one to break up with pink, giving us another reason to love his outfits, he wore a pink hooded sweatshirt and teamed it with zingy-looking yellow track pants. A unique throw of blue shoes finished off his airport style. White sunnies, a black Adidas mask, and a beanie got him to serve another note-worthy look.

So simple, so workable. That’s Sidharth Malhotra’s style. You won’t see him go overboard rather just play it neat. He was papped in a black untucked tee and joggers. He fused blue via a hooded jacket to bring some colour to his OOTN just like his white and silver sneakers.

If there’s one star who’ll receive a permanent spot on our best dressed of the week list, it will be Kartik Aaryan. Whether he’s seen in the city in a brown jacket, and easy-going casuals or an airport look as cool as it can, he knows his game too damn right. Dressed in a customised jacket that came with lapels and ‘K’ embroidered in yellow, he showed how to wear his name on the heart. He wore it over a white tee and teamed it with dual-toned joggers.

Is there a go-to look that’s better than an all-black one? Even the fashion gods would envy Ayushmann Khurrana’s style. Until now we were obsessed with his green neon jackets, adding another favourite is this look built with a tee and cargo pants. It definitely is so versatile and looks how he aced it with Nike sneakers and not-so-ordinary sunnies.

You can’t forget that cozy outfits exist until fall is over. Oh, wait winter is approaching and soon to hit you hard with chills. You’ll need to stock up on something similar to Tiger Shroff’s ivory-hued knitted shirt which he wore last week as photographed in the Mumbai airport. This one and never going to seem done warm number can be your best bet along with blue cargo pants. Style it with matching shoes and get on with your business. Keep your hair quite messy, looks cute and you know it!

The doting father of two, Shahid Kapoor has also been the handsome actor for the longest time. From suits to kurtas and shorts, we’ve never seen any shortage of style inspiration. He chose the tie-dye option when taking off a flight with his family recently, the black and white tee and shorts combo looked irresistibly natty when he clubbed it with a black jacket, sunglasses, a fanny bag, and shoes.

Lucky for us Vicky Kaushal is on a promotional spree for the love of his latest movie Sardar Udham. So expect looks that are both subtle and top-notch, there’s something definitely to sail your fashion boat. He picked out a milk-white t-shirt which he styled with a black suede jacket and blue denim pants. White sneakers with blue laces sealed his night’s look that was sure an eye candy.

Here’s an OOTD for the man who dislikes anything that layers up his body with warmth. No jacket, no problem at all. Go easy like Ibrahim Ali Khan who was spotted outside a production house in Mumbai in a black sleeveless tee and red track pants. A black mask and Nike shoes made it all looked well put to be taken out for leisure activities.

