Ranveer Singh to Karan Johar: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week gone by?

If showing a cool style is in, you're at the right place. And, to the absolute delight of doing spring fashion right, floral prints have re-entered the fashion sphere and pantsuits have made an elevated comeback. In the process of this transitional phase, we grew interested in making our sartorial dreams come true. Just look at these lust-worthy proofs and tell us to staying stylish is no crime. Keen on making fashion statements from dates to cocktail parties? We're with you on this style journey.

Ranbir Kapoor

Don't look for less even when you have a monochrome style in mind. Easy to put together, the Brahmāstra actor when out with Alia Bhatt on a dinner date, styled himself in a Dior printed shirt that entailed the jacquard motif scattered all over it. He complemented his Rs. 1,06,654 lakh shirt with white jeans and Nike sneakers.

Kartik Aaryan

For a party-goer, nothing looks more timeless than a blazer. But, when done in a coordinated manner, it only gets better and nattier. The Dhamaka actor opted for a deep blue knitted jumper and topped it off with a blue blazer. Together he styled these with satin trousers and white sneakers.

Karan Johar

Getting the red-carpet style right isn't everyone's cup of tea. If only we could add Bollywood's filmmaker to the list, although, he chose the classic black, he showed floral knows how to reign right and make a wave! He layered his blazer over a crew-neck black tee and combined it with trousers that had a baggy fit and his kicks blended with the vibe of his tinted shades.

Shahid Kapoor

A jacket is a staple especially when jet-setting. Every destination has its own weather story to narrate and befriend it is a good option. To keep yourself warm and dapper likewise, pick this lesson straight from the Kabir Singh actor. He dressed up in a jacket that came with a hoodie and a patchwork detail that made for a pocket with multiple hues and patterns. He styled this cozy number with sweatpants. Look complete with sunnies, an embroidered baseball, and combat boots.

Varun Dhawan

As a regular gym-goer, you're always in a summer state of mind. Ask us how? you're in breathable outfits that make sweating out feel relaxing at the same time too. Not everybody loves a puffed-up feeling. The Kalank actor chose to team his blue tank tee with beige joggers from Essentials. To brighten up your look, add kicks and wear sunglasses that blend easily.

Ranveer Singh

Monochrome, but make it suave and on-point like the 83 actor. This is the kind of high-fashion moment our summer sartorial minds and eyes need. His velvet pantsuit came with a blazer that had a striped detail, an asymmetric overlap design. Placed immaculately debonair over a cowl-neck tee, she rounded off his look with straight-fit trousers, loafers, and white-framed sunnies.

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

