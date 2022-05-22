Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao to Karan Johar: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?

It was all about Cannes this week and we were so happily invested. Well, but did this exercise of obsession stop us from keeping a tab at what non-attendees of the Film Festival were up to? Say the other celebrities who always bring the best fashion looks? Whether out on off-duty or during the jet-set hour, it was dashing and copy-worthy that our eyes haven't forgotten what each looked like. Here are the Bollywood's cool men who flashed some cool ensembles. Pick up some style tips quick!

Ranveer Singh

We're waiting for the 83 actor to be reunited with his diva, Deepika Padukone who's all fashioning at the Cannes Film Festival. The star looked dapper, no points for guessing the obvious, we agree. Eka Lakhani styled him up in brown velvet pants, a hoodie sweatshirt, oversized sunnies, shoes and Gucci's bucket bag. How hot is that Gucci x Adidas duffle bag? We want!

Vicky Kaushal

After all the holidaying with his actress and wife Katrina Kaif in New York City, the Sardar Udham actor rocked a green full-sleeved sweatshirt with a hoodie and clubbed it with blue bottoms and further styled this winter-apt look with a baseball cap and sneakers.

Karan Johar

Rainbow boy! The Indian producer and filmmaker rocked a Gucci jersey zipper jacket that entailed the brand's monogram print and was washed with hues placed in stripes. His OOTN looked all-out sporty with Off White's sweatpants and chunky shoes. Get your cool see-through sunnies on to wrap up your suave look.

Shahid Kapoor

Remember 2020, we mean, only for the sole good thing he brought it to fashion arena and made tie-dye print a hit? The Jersey actor returned to the airport after having all the cool bike rides with boys. He rocked Dsqaured2's co-ordinated sweatshirt and shorts set. Absolutely spot-on with multi-coloured high-top shoes and baseball cap.

Kartik Aaryan

All of those very winter-like promotional looks for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had us thinking what do we honestly wear under the sun? We finally found something that suits the warm weather. He looked natty as a blue-on-blue look entailed a printed shirt and jeans. White sneakers and black sunnies, yes, this looks perfect for a lunch outing!

Rajkummar Rao

Think no more, black is always the very best option. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor sported a graphic printed t-shirt with a crew neck and paired black baggy trousers with it. Black sneakers and tinted sunnies sealed up his night out's look. Looks too comfy, right? We say a yes!

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

