SAG Awards 2021: Lily Collins to Emma Corrin: Best and worst dressed celebrities at the award show

The awards season is here and while it does end up bringing the glamour and glitz back in fashion, this year things are a little different. Celebrities are dressing up in the comfort of their home and bringing in the glamour by posing by their pools and in their backyards. The award season continues with the Screen Actors Guild popularly known as the SAG awards and the one-hour pre-taped ceremony surely had quite a lot of glamorous attendees.

Lily Collins

First up, we have Lily Collins who looked her chic self in a mini dress by Georges Hobeika. The pastel pink wonder bore a high neckline and half-sleeves. The A-line silhouette bore embroideries in the same hue all over while her sleek hair and neutral summer makeup stole the show.

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory actress posed alongside her pool in a bright pink dress by Prabal Gurung. The strapless off-shoulder number was a statement in its own but we love how the dress bore floral details along the front and when paired with a sleek bun and glowing makeup, it’s definitely a treat!

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia picked out a muted toned Alexander McQueen number and it’s a treat for our eyes. The low-cut number perfectly cinches her waist before flaring out into a cropped silhouette. Just the right amount of makeup and jewellery rounded off the look and we are in awe.

Nicola Coughlan

Known as Lady Wistledown in reel life, Nicola did manage to surprise us with her all-black Miu Miu look. The ruffled mini dress along with sheer details on the neckline and matching black tights manage to steal the show already. The diamond necklace and a matching string on her ankles make for quite the look! Sleek bob and shimmery eyes tie the look together and we are left impressed!

She wore another custom piece by Christian Siriano and the lacy number is a treat! With a short cape, full sleeves and a matching train, the outfit is a winner in its own!

Jamie Chung

Jamie picked out a classic red dress by Oscar De La Renta and the strappy number is enough to do the talking. The strapless neckline bore a risky dip along the front and was accompanied by ruffled flowers along the sleeves. She even managed to raise a voice with her arm-candy that read, Stop Asian Hate.

Dan Levy

Dan definitely brought his custom cream dream to the show as he picked out an outfit by The Row. the relaxed cut suit paired with a white shirt and brown loafers is quite a treat to sore eyes. With a matching necktie and round sunglasses, Dan posed by his dog looking dapper as ever.

Mindy Kaling

Talk about having all eyes on you and this dress by Alex Perry comes to mind. The bright blue number was definitely a winner as Mindy paired it with sleek waves and a full face of glam. The cape sleeves and the twist detail along the front added more oomph to the look and we are in awe.

Emma Corrin

Last but not the least, we have Emma Corin looking like a dream in Prada. The lacy blouse when paired with a pleated skirt, combat boots and a waist-cinching belt, it’s bound to make a statement! It was an edgy take to elegant dressing and we think it’s a perfect choice for the event!

Who was your best-dressed celeb at the award show? Let us know in the comments section below.

