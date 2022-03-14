Selena Gomez, Kristen Stewart to Lady Gaga: Most GLAMOROUS stars at the Critics Choice Awards 2022

The awards season has kickstarted and is currently in full swing. After the BAFTA awards, the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards were also held and saw the who's who from the Hollywood industry putting their most glamorous looks forward and setting new trends. From Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart, take a look at some of the most glamorous and best-dressed celebrities of the night.

Selena Gomez

Looking stunning and matching with the red carpet, Selena Gomez sported a scarlet red Louis Vuitton gown with a halter neck on the red carpet. Her glamorous column-style gown featured a keyhole cutout at her chest and two cape-style floor-sweeping trains at the back. With sleek, side-parted hair, filled-in brows and defined eyes, the Only Murders in the Building actress was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed of the night.

Kristen Stewart

The Diana star was glowing on the red carpet! She kept her look effortlessly stylish in a column-style Dolce & Gabbana shimmery molten gold slip dress with her hair styled to one side. Defined eye makeup and glossy nude lips rounded off Stewart's look well.

Elle Fanning

Turning the spotlight on her porcelain skin, Elle Fanning picked out a golden shimmery Oscar de la Renta strapless ballgown for the red carpet. Her sequin-clad number was styled with matching gold pumps and gave us princess vibes with her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail and defined scarlet red lips to round off her look.

Lady Gaga

Straight from the BAFTAs red carpet, Lady Gaga also headed to the Critics Choice Awards and picked out a Gucci number for her appearance. Her satin yellow Gucci dress hugged her figure and bore crystals at her waist. It also opened into a floor-sweeping train with a thick black border. The top of Gaga's Gucci number featured black cups and a lace arm warmers. Her look was undoubtedly one of the more experimental looks of the night but we aren't sold on it.

Jung Ho Yeon

The Squid Games actress also graced the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton number. Her outfit ensured she stood out from the crowd as it featured a different boxy silhouette with an asymmetrical zig-zag hem.

Elizabeth Olsen

The Avengers: Endgame actress looked nothing short of royalty in a maroon velvet Emporio Armani column dress with a plunging neckline, exaggerated sleeves and a shimmery sleek belt that cinched her waist. A statement diamond necklace and matching diamond rings accessorised the WandaVision actress' look for the red carpet.

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us actress walked on the red carpet looking ethereal in an Elie Saab gown. A deep neckline with statement embellished patterns scattered across the sheer net fabric. Her gown also featured a long chiffon train that added a feminine touch to her outfit. With her hair pulled into a half-up manner, all she needed was flushed cheeks to round off the look well.

Who, according to you, pulled off the most glamorous look on the red carpet? Comment below and let us know.

