Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga to Jung Ho Yeon: BEST & WORST DRESSED celebs at the SAG Awards 2022

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) 2022 was held in California on February 28th. The awards show is known to honour the best of works from the television and film space. This year around, some of Hollywood's biggest names including Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and more walked the red carpet.

From dapper tuxedos to gorgeous gowns, the SAG Awards red carpet was an exuberant affair! Take a look at who wore what.

Best Dressed

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building star looked resplendent in a black velvet custom made gown by Oscar de la Renta. Her column style gown featured exaggerated sleeves and a sleek cut-out at her waist. The singer accessorised her outfit with a statement diamond necklace while a slicked-back hairdo and minimal makeup rounded off her look well.

Lady Gaga

The House of Gucci actress who was also nominated for an award looked ethereal in a custom Armani Prive strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. Her column gown featured a figure-flattering mermaid silhouette and she accessorised this with jewels from Tiffany & Co. Gaga's makeup involves defined eyes, her platinum blonde hair styled into sleek waves and a neutral lip, making for one of the most glamorous looks of the night.

Jung Ho Yeon

Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon was also nominated and even took home an award for her performance in the show. The 27-year-old model looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Louis Vuitton black gown with silver embellishments scattered all over, and a thigh-high slit in the centre. The actress pulled her hair back into a sleek braid and minimal dewy makeup rounded off her elegant red carpet look.

Vanessa Hudgens

Also on the red carpet was Tick Tick Boom star Vanessa Hudgens who picked out a pastel satin dress by Versace. Her red carpet gown featured a cowl neckline and a ruched pattern at her hips along with a thigh-high slit. We loved the minimalism of this outfit that ensured the diva looked her sexiest!

Kerry Washington

Bringing some sunshine to the red carpet, Kerry Washington looked ravishing in a custom-designed piece by Grecian fashion house Celia Kritharioti. Her strapless bright yellow number featured a ruched pattern till her hips and a flared opulent ball gown like silhouette from below that. Her hair styled into easy waves, defined eyes and wine-hued lips completed the actress' look.

Nicole Kidman

Playing it safe on the red carpet, the Big Little Lies actress opted for a black YSL gown with a white tie attachment at her neck for the SAG Awards. She styled the column-style outfit with her blonde locks twirled into easy waves and blood-red lips to complete her look.

Kirsten Dunst

Putting forth one of the most glamorous looks, The Power of Dog actress picked out a red off-shoulder dress from Erdem for the red carpet. Her outfit cinched her waist and featured sequins scattered all over the figure-flattering dress. Dunst's blonde locks were styled to one side and lips that matched the red of her dress rounded off her look well.

Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show star picked out an unusual neckline dress from Schiaparelli for the red carpet. Her black dress that ended just above her ankles featured a pastel blue bow at her waist that opened into a floor-sweeping short train. Her neckline also featured a small curved wave. Diamond earrings and a matching necklace, black pumps and minimal makeup completed the actress' look.

Andrew Garfield

Suiting up for the red carpet, The Amazing Spider-Man star looked handsome in a pinstripe YSL pantsuit with a black shirt and tie beneath. Dress shoes and a simple watch completed the actor's red carpet look.

Jared Leto

We weren't entirely surprised when Jared Leto walked the red carpet in a Gucci suit. His ice-blue three-piece suit styled with a white shirt and velvet bowtie, complete with white dress shoes was experimental yet classy.

Lee Jung Jae

The Squid Game star who even took home an award at the SAG Awards, looked dapper in a navy blue suit on the red carpet. His outfit featured black lapels and he rounded off his look with a simple black bowtie and shiny black dress shoes.

Worst Dressed

Salma Hayek

The House of Gucci actress came clad in Gucci for the SAG Awards. Hayek's custom satin Gucci outfit in a salmon/rose pink shade featured a halter-neckline and was ruched at her waist and free-flowing from her waist down. She also sported sheer gloves and a pair of dazzling diamond earrings that accessorised her look well. Salma played around with her hair and styled her locks into a high ponytail. We're on the fence about this look since her outfit didn't do it for us but her makeup was great.

Hailee Steinfeld

Also striking a pose on the red carpet, the 25-year-old star was a presenter at the awards show. The young star picked out a bedazzled MiuMiu column dress which featured a sweetheart neckline and an ab cut-out. Her gown featured stones scattered around her waist. The actress's hair was pulled to one side and styled into a sleek bun. We didn't quite like the loose piece of hair and the gown didn't do justice to the actress at all!

Who according to you was the best and worst dressed at the SAG Awards? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga exudes glamour in a custom Armani Prive strapless gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels at the SAG Awards