Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra to Ranbir Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED actor from the week?

The week that went by had a bunch of memories in store for us. Courtesy of Christmas and New Year celebrations. A few of us chose the minimalist tone and some went all-out, yet fashion became a priority. After all, where did the good days of dressing up disappear is a question we never stopped asking ourselves since the pandemic made plans for the world? All in all, we saw the holiday season bring with it some much-needed hope, smiles, and a style so cool.

You know when it's a Sunday, we're all for taking you through a barrage of inspiration served by the men of Bollywood. They've been in their dapper element and their outfits have our votes. Check it out and tell us what doesn't say love here.

Call yourself a jacket person? Here's the 2021 version of a leather jacket that doesn't understand a dull tone. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport last week already for a vacay at a wildlife park. The actor picked out a green denim cum black faux leather jacket that bore multiple zips and pockets. He wore it with black roomy pants, lace-up red shoes with blue lace, black sunnies, a bag, and a mask. Yes, that's Mr. Perfection when on a spiffy duty.

Dip in your day in colours. Varun Dhawan's a massive lover of athleisure and denim. Especially some super cool tees that become the hot conversation. He picked out H&M's jersey oversized graphic t-shirt which he clubbed with cobalt blue track pants. Slip your feet into slippers or slip-on and black sunnies, you're had your OOTD well sealed.

Can you recall a day when black hasn't served you well? Ayushmann Khurrana would be the one to say a no at all times. He's given us some dashing references we love too much. Dressed in everything monotone, he wore a black crew-neck tee and layered it up with a jacket, and made utility pants a favourite here. A smartwatch tinted blue sunnies, and Nike Air Jordan lace-up shoes became the traveller's chosen accessories.

For a relaxed day out, Aditya Roy Kapur chose a simple blue t-shirt that he wore with acid wash denim that also bore distressed details. It's all in the styling that can make a plain outfit look its best. Pull its sleeves up, wear a beanie and go for black sneakers. Done, you've aced your day's fit.

When does it ever feel wrong to stay in comfy and cool sweatpants? Shahid Kapoor's sweatsuit from Scotch and Soda can be your best bet when you want a fuss-free journey ahead. That little pony behind, aviators, shoes, and a backpack. Say no more, just continue to swoon over his OOTN.

How to twin, and nail a look 101. Photographed last week, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen at the airport all set for a holiday. While she chose Dhruv Kapoor's trench coat and green trousers, her man rocked a casual look in utility pants, a zipper jacket with brown leather details, and a cushiony collar and cuffs. He had his Nike shoes on and camo-printed mask and bag pack.

Perfect for airport and street style and every outing in between, Vicky Kaushal was papped yesterday as he left the city on New Year's. He wore a full-sleeved brown tee and clubbed it with deep blue jeans. His white sneakers with stars, NY baseball cap, and camo print mask wrapped up his night travel look.

Which hero's outfit looks stellar? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra to Ranveer Singh: Men's fashion trends that were fire & fun