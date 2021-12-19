Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to Akshay Kumar: Who was your BEST DRESSED man of the week?

Fashion called for a reboot after a hiatus that can't be described in simple terms. We're still not done with blaming it on the pandemic, right? Since the season of joy wants everybody to hark back to the days when styling up was the most fun exercise to do, let's make it possible again with these tips. Fun fact: No rules attached here, just a whole lotta irresistible vibe to get you in the dapper dude mood.

With the opulent Vicky-Katrina wedding, movie promotions, and the uncountable flights to take, celebrity men, were too busy the last week, and yet going full-on suave was a thing they didn't forget. We guess a priority just stays. Let's catch up on some hot tea, shall we?

B-town's newlyweds, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport as they returned to Mumbai dressed perfectly as usual. Hand-in-hand together forever, the Sooryavanshi actress looked prettiest in a Sabyasachi ethnic ensemble that featured a pink kurta with gold work on it. Whilst the floral design looked gorgeous, the zari border too stole the show. A sheer dupatta and churidar weren’t the only pieces that put her look together. Kat’s red chooda, mangalsutra, engagement ring, and pink juttis caught our attention. The Sardar Udham actor looked simply stylish clad in a silk ivory shirt with its sleeves pulled up neat and khaki-tone trousers that looked well put with the ace designer’s signature belt buckle and mojaris.

Another star to join the Drew House fan club was Ranveer Singh. Anushka Sharma and soon-to make her debut in Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor too showed their likes for the brand’s white sweatshirts earlier this year. Ranveer has kickstarted the movie promotions of 83 and was papped at the airport recently dressed in a white sweatshirt that bore a broad hoodie. He teamed this with blue jeans. Then appeared a great set of accessories like square-framed sunnies that looked as hot as the scarf, pink shoes that matched his beanie, studded earrings, and a chunky Balenciaga silver chain.

Denim never stops dominating the fashion world. Well, here’s a chance for the simple dresser in you to don something cool again. Pick out a blue shirt and leave it untucked. Pair it with jeans that look camouflaged with your shirt and let it all rest spiffy with a faded brown jacket. The light-washed effect looks so point, right? Get those suede shoes on, here’s the decode of the Brahamsatra actor, Ranbir Kapoor’s look. Look at his ladylove in a red hot gown!

Too used to Varun Dhawan’s gym outfits? Well, here the star has worked a casual look with some sporty touch. You’d take them for a walk to stay warm. Throw those brown pants on and team it with Columbia’s crew-neck sweatshirt. A red beanie and shoes can help hold the look together for you.

Co-ords for the win! Something to serve you well into the season of chills. Shahid Kapoor made his jet-set style all about a sweatsuit from Pasadena Leisure Club. To complement his airport fit, he counted on lace-up colourful shoes, a black backpack, and purple-tinted sunnies. How can someone’s style always be so on-fleek? Only the Kabir Singh actor would have the answer to this.

No matter what new fit pops up, cargo pants are getting crazy likes this season. It’s the comfortable appeal that gets us close to living in it all day. Sonu Sood took a very simple look to the airport that wasn’t just snazzy but also so very cosy. He opted for a blue ribbed sweater and clubbed it with grey cargo pants. A pair of white shoes and sunglasses spruced up his look effortlessly.

Atrangi Re boys are just being their natty self! Promotions are in full swing, so are the fun times. Akshay Kumar chose a grey striped sweatsuit as he preferred the athleisure way, a baseball black cap, and black and white shoes rounded out his OOTN. Beside him stood actor Dhanush who mastered a causally head-turning look. Light blue pants, a black crew-neck tee, and a jacket with striped detail combined it all. White sneakers and a watch fed a dashing aesthetic to his night out’s look.

Which star's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

